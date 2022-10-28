ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HelloBeautiful

Janet Jackson Poses For The ‘Gram in Valentino

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrCSW_0ipRGcuR00
Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Janet Jackson was recently spotted on the ‘Gram giving us style goals in a black Valentino ensemble that we love!

The starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. The all black look, tunic like look featured pleats throughout and was styled to perfection. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning a dramatic necklace and small hoop earrings as well as a gold purse to mach. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a jumbo, slicked back bun that sat on top of her head which featured jewel detailing around the pony tail. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her night out with the caption, “Forever Valentino 🤎

big, big love 🤎🤎🤎 @maisonvalentino.

MUA: @prestonmakeup

Hair: @rickyfraserhair

Jumpsuit with cape: @maisonvalentino

Jewelry: @hairaat

#forevervalentino”

Check it out below.

Per usual, Miss Jackson looks amazing and we’re just loving this all-black look on her! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Janet Jackson’s Valentino ensemble? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Missy Elliot And Janet Jackson Link Up And Give Us The Melanin Moment We’ve Always Wanted!

Comments / 0

Related
HelloBeautiful

Rihanna Steps Out In A Vintage Look That We Love

Rihanna is still one of our favorite fashionistas and her latest look is certainly one for the books!. Last night, the 34-year-old Bajan beauty was spotted out and about in New York City sporting a vintage look that was everything! For her night out, she wore a vintage silver Clench jersey supporting the number 25 on the front. She paired the look with Diesel jeans and Balenciaga sunglasses and a Balenciaga bag. She added a silver chocker necklace and wore her hair in a cute up ‘do with spikey bangs that framed her face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday

Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
shefinds

Julia Roberts Lights Up The Red Carpet In A Plunging Barbie Pink Dress Beside George Clooney

Julia Roberts continues to promote her upcoming film in style! The Oscar winner, 54, is the latest celeb to nail the ‘Barbiecore‘ trend as she rocked a hot pink gown to the Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles premiere this week. Roberts posed on the red carpet along with her co-star and longtime friend George Clooney, 61, who looked equally sharp in a crisp, gray suit with a white dress shirt underneath.
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Masters Power Suiting in Cutout Jacket & 6-Inch Heels for Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Janet Jackson sat front row at the Alexander McQueen spring 2023 fashion show in London, this morning. The singer looked sharp in a power suit and platform boots. Jackson wore a crisp white button-down shirt with the collar laying flat on the hems of the suit’s lining. The suit jacket had a similar design to a pea coat as there were four buttons across the middle of her waist. The sleeve of the jacket had an acute detailing shaped like a rip. Matching the jacket, Jackson slipped into a pair of straight-legged pants that had lining detail on the side.
Black Enterprise

BBQ Invite Activated: Angelina Jolie Joined Her Black Daughter for Spelman’s Homecoming Weekend

Angelina Jolie was outside for Spelman homecoming weekend and Atlanta Twitter has been cutting up about it. The Academy Award-winning actress was in Atlanta over the weekend to support her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, for her first homecoming as a college student. Jolie was low-key with no paparazzi or entourage while enjoying the festivities with her daughter, HuffPost reported.
ATLANTA, NY
Footwear News

Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year

Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy