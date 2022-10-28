ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Ex-United Nations employee sentenced for multiple rapes

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist to 15 years in prison Thursday was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said being drugged and raped by a man who first won their trust left them shattered and hopeful that justice might help them heal.

When they were finished speaking, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald told Karim Elkorany that it was particularly heinous that he engaged in the “raping of women who believed he was their friend” as she sentenced him to the maximum he could face after he pleaded guilty to three charges in May.

She said many rapes from 2002 through 2019 occurred in the Middle East, but she noted that prosecution of his crimes in some U.S. jurisdictions might have resulted in life in prison. Federal sentencing guidelines that called for about three years in prison had no relationship to the “magnitude and severity” of his crimes, Buchwald said.

“This is not a ‘he said, she said’ case,” Buchwald said as she read from some of the written statements submitted by victims who were attacked while he worked in international aid and foreign relations in the United States, Iraq and Egypt, among other locations.

Nine victims, identified only by numbers from 1 to 20, spoke in court or over a special telephone line that could be heard in court.

Victim No. 1, as she was called, told Buchwald she was a journalist working in Iraq in November 2016 when Elkorany added drugs to the lone alcoholic beverage she ordered at a restaurant, leaving her so incapacitated that she felt “comatose” on the car ride to his apartment, where she regained consciousness to find Elkorany raping her.

She said the drugs he gave her meant she “will never know the details of what happened to me on the worst day of my life.”

Looking at him from a lectern where she delivered her remarks, she said she was hopeful the sentencing meant “your long rampage of violence against women has truly and finally been brought to an end."

“For six years, I went through hell from what you did to me,” she said, explaining that she was so traumatized that she could not endure being hugged or held by her husband for five years after the attack. She said her career has never recovered.

The first charge to which Elkorany pleaded guilty pertained to his denial to the FBI that he raped Victim 1 after she reported it to the United Nations.

When Victim 2 spoke, she said Elkorany posed as a feminist who cared about issues facing women as he preyed upon friends and acquaintances.

“All his talk about kindness and decency and caring for others was a sham,” she said. Prosecutors said Victim 2 met Elkorany when she worked for a U.N. organization, and she was drugged and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2019 in the United States and Iraq.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz said Elkorany “hid behind his work,” posing as a confidante of the women before the attacks and then shaming them afterward if they questioned what happened to make them feel it was their fault.

She said he did not use condoms and “callously and cruelly joked about drugging and raping them” afterward, sometimes distributing nude photographs he took of them when they were incapacitated to his friends and forwarding some pictures to his victims anonymously.

Calling him a “cold, calculating and dangerous person,” Pomerantz cited the extraordinary courage of ”incredible" and “brave” women who helped prosecutors build a case that led to Elkorany dropping his denials and accepting his fate.

When he spoke, Elkorany, 39, of West Orange, New Jersey, said he knew his “words of apology will only ring hollow here today and that words of apology cannot un-do damage I have so clearly caused and yet I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain I've caused, the betrayal of relationships, the violation of trust.”

“My actions will follow me for the rest of my life, as they should, and the rest of my life will be filled with regret and remorse," he said.

Prosecutors said Elkorany carried out some attacks from at least 2005 until April 2018 while working in international aid, development and foreign relations. From October 2013 to April 2016, he worked for the United Nations Children's Fund in Iraq, and from July 2016 to April 2018 as a U.N. communications specialist in Iraq.

Stéphane Dujarric, a United Nations spokesman, said in a statement that the U.N. does not have prosecutorial authority and cooperates with and relies on member states to ensure that U.N. personnel who commit crimes are held accountable.

“The United Nations welcomes the efforts of the United States authorities in ensuring that Mr. Karim Elkorany is held to account for his criminal conduct,” he said. “We salute the courage of the women that came forward to initiate the investigations. We hope that this sentence brings to all his victims a sense that justice has been achieved.”

Victim 7, who prosecutors say was drugged and sexually assaulted by Elkorany in 2011 and 2012, walked to the courtroom lectern and announced that she hadn't planned to speak.

But she said she was so moved by what other victims had to say that she felt compelled to address the court, especially after keeping so much about the attack bottled up inside her.

“Even now, I felt like it was my fault,” she said. “After hearing everybody's stories today, I finally don't feel that.”

___

Associated Press Writer Edith M. Lederer contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Video: Dog runs through Mexican town with human head found at ATM

Video circulating on social media showed a stray dog running in a street in north-central Mexico with a human head in its jaws, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, police in the town of Monte Escobedo confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Citing a “law enforcement official who was...
The Associated Press

S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s police chief admitted “a heavy responsibility” for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul, saying Tuesday that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The admission came as the South Korean government faces growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take the responsibility for the country’s worst disaster in years. “I feel a heavy responsibility (for the disaster) as the head of one of related government offices,” Yoon Hee Keun, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, told a televised news conference. “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.” Yoon said an initial investigation has found that there were many urgent calls by citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of a crowd gathering in Itaewon, but officers who had received those calls didn’t respond to them in a satisfactory manner.
WHIO Dayton

Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker facing additional charges in San Francisco

The San Francisco district attorney on Monday announced additional charges for the man who allegedly attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, on Friday in their house. David Wayne DePape, 42, is facing additional local charges in San Francisco including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment and other charges, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a news conference Monday. Jenkins said that DePape is facing 13 years to life in prison.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WHIO Dayton

Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks

NEW YORK — (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his top executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial...
WHIO Dayton

Feds concerned about armed people at Arizona ballot boxes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, raise serious concerns about voter intimidation, the Justice Department said Monday as it stepped into a lawsuit over the monitoring. The statement from the Justice Department comes days after a...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

BISMARCK, N.D. — (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world "hunger games.”
WPXI Pittsburgh

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israelis began voting on Tuesday in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. The foremost issue once again was former...
WHIO Dayton

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Heading into next week's midterm elections, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on voters' concerns about inflation by vilifying a key component of President Joe Biden's climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats'...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Russia warns it may block ships with Ukraine grain

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets “for military and sabotage purposes” against its fleet on Monday, saying this is why it suspended implementation of the deal and warning that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place.
WHIO Dayton

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — In Brazil’s capital on Monday, the silence was deafening. Nearly a full day after President Jair Bolsonaro lost his bid for reelection, the usually brash right-wing leader had neither conceded defeat nor challenged the results of the country's closest political contest in more than three decades.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy