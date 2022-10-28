Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Watchdog finds issues with grants given to some Nashville nonprofits
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A nonprofit watchdog has found the City of Nashville provided grants totaling $5 million to local nonprofit organizations but not all of them are in good standing with the state. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of nonprofit watchdog OpenTheBooks.com found on average, 58 organizations received an average of $80,000 in grants...
fox17.com
Advocates calling on lower speed limits in residential areas across Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Halloween is a fun time for many, but not for the Isbell family, it's one of the more difficult times for them two years ago their son died after being hit by car. Parents and advocates said they want safer streets in Rutherford County. Chuck Isbell...
fox17.com
Stolen Bellevue food truck 'ItzAPhillyThing' returned, damaged
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — ItzAPhillyThing has its food truck back. Crooks stole it more than a week ago. Metro Police says they are still looking for the person responsible. “We had speakers right here,” owner Zyhir Baker-Elam said. Baker-Elam started his Philly cheesesteak operation in 2018. It started...
fox17.com
GALLERY: Murfreesboro couple builds 'coolest decoration on the block'
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Murfreesboro couple built a pirate ship and a hearse to show their Halloween spirit this year. Ron Reese made a hearse with a body being driven to the graveyard. It even lights up at night!. Vanessa Reese said she and her husband made a...
fox17.com
Multiple arrests, guns found during street racer operation by Nashville police, THP
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Five Tennessee men were arrested over the weekend in a street racer enforcement operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). MNPD reports the coordinated operation led to multiple arrests which includes four felony evading charges. The operation also resulted in the seizure of...
fox17.com
Part of I-24 shutdown for deadly Robertson County shooting
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Part of I-24 is shutdown due to a deadly shooting that occurred in Robertson County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. TBI confirmed one person is dead, and the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Monday. Special agents are currently responding to the...
fox17.com
Humphreys County parent furious after child brings bible home from school
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Humphreys County parent said school leaders are violating federal laws about the separation of church and state after their child came home with a red bible. The parent, who wants to remain anonymous to keep her child from being retaliated against, says this...
fox17.com
Four Nashville firefighters fall through floor while battling blaze, arson suspected
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Four Nashville firefighters fell through a hole in a home Monday morning while putting out a fire expected to be caused by arson. Firefighters responded to the residence Monday morning at 509 Brick Church Lane. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) reports after responding to the unoccupied home, four firefighters fell into a hole in the floor.
fox17.com
Everyone accounted for in 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A building is destroyed in a 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch. A fire started before 5 a.m. in building A of the Brentridge Apartments, 1500 Brentridge Drive, the Nashville Fire Department said. Flames were through the roof when crews arrived on scene, prompting the fire to be upgraded to a 3-alarm.
fox17.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Jerry Lee Lewis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, who died at the age of 87 on Friday at his Memphis home. Mourners will be able to pay their respects on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home in Mississippi for visitation. Address: 2281 Hwy. 51 S., Hernando, MS 38632.
fox17.com
Adult, juvenile injured in shooting at Chapel Ridge Apartments
GALLATIN, Tenn. -- A shooting at the Chapel Ridge apartments leaves an adult and a juvenile injured. Gallatin Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Chapel Ridge Apartments, 1590 Airport Road, on Sunday. They say the adult and juvenile victims have non-life threatening injuries. Police found the suspect with...
fox17.com
Man shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- An investigation is underway in Murfreesboro after a man is shot. A shooting occurred on the 100 block of John R. Rice Boulevard at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Murfreesboro police say a man received multiple gunshot wounds. The victim went to the hospital by ambulance. His condition...
fox17.com
Stars, fans gather to honor life and legacy of Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Thousands of people from around the world are in Nashville honoring the life of Loretta Lynn. A celebration of life and music was held Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry to pay tribute to the country music legend, who died earlier this month. A long line wrapped around the Opry House property as eager fans paid their respects to the Coal Miner’s Daughter.
