Nets Star Kevin Durant Strongly Shuts Down Kyrie Irving Theory
The drama and negativity surrounding the Nets didn’t come to a halt once the 2022-23 NBA season started. In fact, times might be tougher in Brooklyn now than they were back in the summer. The Nets suffered a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Saturday...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving Addresses Tweet Promoting Anti-Semitic Film
Kyrie Irving addressed his tweet from Oct. 27 that promoted a film that, according to Rolling Stone, was riddled with anti-Semitic disinformation. The Brooklyn Nets guard on Saturday took to Twitter to share why he promoted the film, but didn’t apologize for doing so. “I am an OMNIST and...
Kevin Durant Speaks Out On Passing Vince Carter To Become 19th On The All-Time Scoring List
Kevin Durant reacted to becoming 19th in all-time scoring.
Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury
Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Won't Play Monday vs. Rockets
Already ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Tyronn Lue noted that Kawhi Leonard isn’t expected to play Monday against the Houston Rockets. The LA Clippers continue to take things day-by-day with their small forward, offering no indication of when Leonard will be back in the lineup.
Ravens Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade With Bears For Star Defender
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. has acquired star linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Baltimore parted with a second- and fifth-round pick in the deal.
What Panthers Coach Told D.J. Moore After Result-Altering Penalty
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks took a much more measured approach than others might have after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a Week 8 contest Carolina was an extra point away from winning in regulation. Panthers receiver D.J. Moore, however, made what should have been a...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence About Consistent Tom Brady Trolling
A fair question has risen as Antonio Brown takes shot after shot at Tom Brady: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who effectively resurrected his NFL career not once, but twice? Why would AB routinely throw harpoons at the quarterback who helped him win the first — and probably only — Super Bowl title of his career? Why would the problematic pass-catcher continuously mock Brady, who opened the door to his home when the former first transitioned to Tampa Bay?
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Feel About Potential Mac Jones Trade
Things have gotten so whacky this season for the Patriots that some people are talking about a Mac Jones trade. And sure, you can write that off as fans and talking heads just doing what they do sometimes, but the reality is that Bill Belichick is partly responsible for some of the speculation. New England’s head coach still hasn’t publicly backed Jones as the Patriots’ long-term starter at quarterback, thus allowing “Zappe Fever” to linger.
Raiders Fans Want Josh McDaniels Fired As Coach Meets With Mark Davis
Josh McDaniels and the Raiders aren’t looking so great after Week 8, and the patience of Las Vegas fans is wearing thin. The New Orleans Saints shut out the Raiders, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Derek Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 43 yards off 10 carries, and Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in a game Marshon Lattimore sat due to injury.
Jets’ Zach Wilson Catches Stray From Elijah Moore After Patriots Loss
The relationship between Elijah Moore and the New York Jets seems to be deteriorating by the day. The back and forth between Moore and the Jets has seen Moore leave the team and miss practices, request a trade, have the request get denied, get eviscerated by Rex Ryan and ultimately return to the team in time for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots. Following that matchup, the latest chapter unfolded.
Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star
Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
Mac Jones Explains What Went Wrong On Nullified Pick-Six
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones and the New England Patriots narrowly avoided disaster Sunday. Late in the first half of their game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, Jones fired a pass directly to Michael Carter that the New York cornerback returned 84 yards for a touchdown. The...
Stefon Diggs, Jaire Alexander Shed Light On Heated Exchange
Two of the best players in Sunday night’s Packers-Bills matchup went at it well before the primetime game kicked off at Highmark Stadium. NBC cameras captured Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander barking at one another ahead of the Week 8 tilt between Buffalo and Green Bay. After the Bills’ 27-17 win, both stars shed light on what was said in the animated exchange.
DJ Moore Opens Up About Game-Altering Penalty In Panthers-Falcons
Right when it seemed like the Panthers were going to secure first place in the NFC South on Sunday, Carolina let a golden opportunity slip through its fingers. P.J. Walker and DJ Moore connected for a 62-yard, would-be game-tying touchdown in the final moments of the Week 8 Panthers-Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. All the visitors needed was to convert a point-after attempt to steal a victory from their division rival.
PF Zion Williamson Available as Pelicans Take on Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans’ path to victory became a little easier on news that Zion Williamson is available Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williamson has been absent from the Pelicans lineup since suffering a hip injury against the Utah Jazz on October 23. As noted by Jim Eichenhofer,...
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
How Patriots President Felt About Bill Belichick’s Handling Of QB Situation
Bill Belichick’s decision to play both New England quarterbacks in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears was unconventional, to say the least. And it didn’t work out, with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both struggling as the Patriots were blown out at home. Patriots president Jonathan...
Malcolm Brogdon Makes Surprise Appearance On Celtics Injury Report
The Boston Celtics have been relatively healthy to start the 2022-23 season aside from Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari undergoing surgery before the campaign even began. That’s why it was surprising to see Saturday a key rotational piece placed on the Celtics injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.
NFL Insider Provides Latest On Patriots’ Trade Deadline Talks
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday confirmed what New England Patriots fans have been hearing in recent days leading up to the league’s trade deadline. Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor each continue to be involved in trade rumors with a very real chance one or both get traded before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to Rapoport.
