Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Republican congressional candidate Allan Fung says he developed work ethic at early age
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's where he can't go a few feet without a handshake. It's in one of his commercials. It's where Allan Fung picked to meet NBC 10 News for a profile interview. The iconic Twin Oaks restaurant in Cranston. “My parents always used to love coming...
Turnto10.com
Massive federal grant brings money for Pell Bridge improvements
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A massive influx of federal dollars is coming to Rhode Island for improvements and renovations at the Newport Pell Bridge. State and congressional leaders announced Monday $82.5 million in INFRA (Infrastructure For Rebuilding America) grant program money for upgrades at the iconic bridge, which connects Newport and Jamestown.
Turnto10.com
Students react to antisemitic note left inside Brown RISD Hillel
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A threatening, antisemitic note left inside the Brown RISD Hillel is causing fear and concern on Brown University's campus. Students told NBC 10 News they are disgusted and horrified. They said this kind of anti-Jewish sentiment has been going on for years both on-campus and elsewhere, but the recent comments of famous rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have only added fuel to the fire.
Turnto10.com
State leaders to celebrate groundbreaking for new Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School
(WJAR) — State leaders will celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School in Pawtucket on Monday. Governor Dan McKee is set to give remarks for the occasion. A new building is set to rise from the site of the old one. The ceremony for the groundbreaking...
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House Restaurant co-owner reflects on rebuild after Superstorm Sandy
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been 10 years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Ocean State. The iconic Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett was badly beaten as the waves rose on the coast. One of the co-owners told NBC 10 News it took more than a year and a...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed on steps of Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the steps of City Hall on Saturday night. Police said the man was seriously hurt but is awake and alert. NBC 10 tower cam video was rolling as City Hall...
Turnto10.com
Authorities help residents dispose of old, unwanted prescription drugs
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The United States Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration worked together to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to allow people to dispose of prescription medications on Saturday. Drop-off locations across the country took old and unwanted drugs off of people's hands...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10's Patrice Wood inducted into New England Music Hall of Fame
NBC 10's Patrice Wood joined several local music legends inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame. Patrice is the organization's inaugural journalist of the year. She's also a trombone player. "The New England Music Hall of Fame’s mission is to 'Unite, Educate, Promote and Preserve' the integrity of...
Turnto10.com
Front end of RIPTA bus damaged in crash
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus driver was taken to a hospital after a crash in Newport on Monday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash on Admiral Kalbfus Road just over the Middletown line in Newport. A RIPTA spokesperson said the public transportation agency...
Turnto10.com
Mount Pleasant, Cumberland scholar-athletes
(WJAR) — John Colcha of Mount Pleasant High School and Susana Henderson of Cumberland High School were named scholar-athletes for the final week of "Friday Night Rivals." Colcha is a member of both the soccer and track teams at Mount Pleasant, and currently serves as the soccer team captain.
Turnto10.com
Suspicious fire at Dollar Tree store in East Providence under investigation
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence officials said a fire at a Dollar Tree store on Saturday was considered suspicious. A small fire was called in at about 12:35 p.m. at the store on Willett Avenue. Dollar Tree employees were able to put the fire out, and the...
Turnto10.com
Delivery truck hits Woonsocket railroad bridge
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A delivery truck rammed into a railroad overpass on Main Street in Woonsocket on Saturday. Officials told NBC 10 News that the driver did not see signs warning drivers about the bridge height and the truck became stuck. Main Street was closed while authorities responded...
Turnto10.com
Sunny sky gives way to freezing overnight temperatures
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — We have a beautiful last weekend of October ahead as temperatures warm to the 60s each afternoon. MORE FROM STORM TEAM 10: What made Sandy a 'superstorm'. However, at the same time, high pressure that provides quiet weather also means temperatures will be chilly at...
Turnto10.com
Girl dies in crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said a girl was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Richmond on Sunday morning. Police and rescue crews responded to a reported single-car crash into a tree just after 4 a.m. near exit 3. Officials said a juvenile...
Turnto10.com
Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash
(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown man pleads guilty to sending obscene material to undercover agent
(WJAR) — A North Kingstown man admitted to sending obscene materials to a person he thought was a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rhode Island District. The District Attorney's Office says 59-year-old Neil Streich admitted to transferring obscene materials to a person he thought was a 10-year-old girl.
Turnto10.com
State police cruiser hit while responding to East Greenwich crash
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit at a crash scene in East Greenwich on Sunday morning. East Greenwich police and fire crews, along with state police, arrived at a reported single-car crash just before 8 a.m. on Route 4 south under the Middle Road overpass.
Turnto10.com
Officer assaulted during early morning disturbance in Providence
Three people were arrested in an early morning altercation with an officer in Providence. Police were called to Pembroke Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a group of people in Halloween costumes fighting. An officer was assaulted during the fight, but police said he would...
Turnto10.com
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street
(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln police arrest bank robbery suspect
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Police arrested the suspect in a robbery at the Santander Bank on George Washington Highway in Lincoln on October 27, 2022. Police said a caller reported the robbery as it was happening and described the suspect as a white male wearing glasses, a black cap and blue jeans.
Comments / 0