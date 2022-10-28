PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A threatening, antisemitic note left inside the Brown RISD Hillel is causing fear and concern on Brown University's campus. Students told NBC 10 News they are disgusted and horrified. They said this kind of anti-Jewish sentiment has been going on for years both on-campus and elsewhere, but the recent comments of famous rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have only added fuel to the fire.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 HOURS AGO