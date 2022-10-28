ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Massive federal grant brings money for Pell Bridge improvements

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A massive influx of federal dollars is coming to Rhode Island for improvements and renovations at the Newport Pell Bridge. State and congressional leaders announced Monday $82.5 million in INFRA (Infrastructure For Rebuilding America) grant program money for upgrades at the iconic bridge, which connects Newport and Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Students react to antisemitic note left inside Brown RISD Hillel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A threatening, antisemitic note left inside the Brown RISD Hillel is causing fear and concern on Brown University's campus. Students told NBC 10 News they are disgusted and horrified. They said this kind of anti-Jewish sentiment has been going on for years both on-campus and elsewhere, but the recent comments of famous rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have only added fuel to the fire.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed on steps of Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest on the steps of City Hall on Saturday night. Police said the man was seriously hurt but is awake and alert. NBC 10 tower cam video was rolling as City Hall...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Authorities help residents dispose of old, unwanted prescription drugs

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The United States Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration worked together to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to allow people to dispose of prescription medications on Saturday. Drop-off locations across the country took old and unwanted drugs off of people's hands...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10's Patrice Wood inducted into New England Music Hall of Fame

NBC 10's Patrice Wood joined several local music legends inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame. Patrice is the organization's inaugural journalist of the year. She's also a trombone player. "The New England Music Hall of Fame’s mission is to 'Unite, Educate, Promote and Preserve' the integrity of...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Front end of RIPTA bus damaged in crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus driver was taken to a hospital after a crash in Newport on Monday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash on Admiral Kalbfus Road just over the Middletown line in Newport. A RIPTA spokesperson said the public transportation agency...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Mount Pleasant, Cumberland scholar-athletes

(WJAR) — John Colcha of Mount Pleasant High School and Susana Henderson of Cumberland High School were named scholar-athletes for the final week of "Friday Night Rivals." Colcha is a member of both the soccer and track teams at Mount Pleasant, and currently serves as the soccer team captain.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Delivery truck hits Woonsocket railroad bridge

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A delivery truck rammed into a railroad overpass on Main Street in Woonsocket on Saturday. Officials told NBC 10 News that the driver did not see signs warning drivers about the bridge height and the truck became stuck. Main Street was closed while authorities responded...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Sunny sky gives way to freezing overnight temperatures

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — We have a beautiful last weekend of October ahead as temperatures warm to the 60s each afternoon. MORE FROM STORM TEAM 10: What made Sandy a 'superstorm'. However, at the same time, high pressure that provides quiet weather also means temperatures will be chilly at...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Girl dies in crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said a girl was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Richmond on Sunday morning. Police and rescue crews responded to a reported single-car crash into a tree just after 4 a.m. near exit 3. Officials said a juvenile...
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash

(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

State police cruiser hit while responding to East Greenwich crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit at a crash scene in East Greenwich on Sunday morning. East Greenwich police and fire crews, along with state police, arrived at a reported single-car crash just before 8 a.m. on Route 4 south under the Middle Road overpass.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Officer assaulted during early morning disturbance in Providence

Three people were arrested in an early morning altercation with an officer in Providence. Police were called to Pembroke Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a group of people in Halloween costumes fighting. An officer was assaulted during the fight, but police said he would...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street

(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Lincoln police arrest bank robbery suspect

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Police arrested the suspect in a robbery at the Santander Bank on George Washington Highway in Lincoln on October 27, 2022. Police said a caller reported the robbery as it was happening and described the suspect as a white male wearing glasses, a black cap and blue jeans.
LINCOLN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy