DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing’s 2022 Landlord Symposium will look at attracting, recruiting, and retaining landlords in the Wiregrass area. The event, happening Thursday, November 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton (2740 Ross Clark Circle) and hosted by Dothan Housing’s Landlord Liaison Jordon Bonner, will include several panelists of landlords, educational and real estate professionals, non-profit leaders, and shining stars in the affordable housing industry who will offer their insight leasing through the Section 8 HCV Program. Along with answering questions, there will also be networking opportunities with all the panelists.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO