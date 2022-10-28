With Halloween events taking place, the Oregon Health Authority is offering tips for staying safe from injuries and illnesses while celebrating. While the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically since the surges of early this year, public health officials expect another increase in cases of COVID-19, as well as influenza and other respiratory viruses, as people head indoors to escape the cold, wet fall weather. OHA is recommending that residents get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines as soon as possible.

19 HOURS AGO