SEA LION DISEASE OUTBREAK ALONG OREGON COAST
There is an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said dogs are most at risk of...
LOUISIANA WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS
A Louisiana woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at about 2:30 a.m. the 38-year old was taken into custody after she returned to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, only 20 minutes after being trespassed. The suspect also punched a victim multiple times, but he did not want to press charges.
MAN SENTENCED IN SCHEME TO DEFRAUD ELDERLY ROSEBURG RESIDENT
A former New Jersey man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for his role in a scheme to deceive and cheat $1 million from an elderly Roseburg resident. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, said 43-year old Thomas Gerard Mautone was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and three year’s supervised release. Mautone was also ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to his victim.
CALIFORNIA MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
A California man was jailed by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged elude incident early Friday morning. A DCSO report said at 1:30 a.m. a deputy observed an SUV leaving Tenmile Valley Road in the Tenmile area, and attempted to stop it. The driver pulled into a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 42 and fled on foot. After a K9 track, he was not located.
OHA OFFERS TIPS TO STAY SAFE DURING HALLOWEEN EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES
With Halloween events taking place, the Oregon Health Authority is offering tips for staying safe from injuries and illnesses while celebrating. While the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically since the surges of early this year, public health officials expect another increase in cases of COVID-19, as well as influenza and other respiratory viruses, as people head indoors to escape the cold, wet fall weather. OHA is recommending that residents get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines as soon as possible.
