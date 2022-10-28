Pulaski County judge ordered to turn over batches of public records every 48 hours
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pulaski County judge has ordered Little Rock City Hall to turn over batches of public records — requested under the state’s open-record law — every 48 hours.
Blogger “Matt Campbell” sued the city for not following the Freedom of Information Act, something the city admits it’s failed to do.Little Rock assistant city attorney overseeing public record requests to resign
According to court documents, Campbell filed his original appeal on September 22 in which he alleged that he had made three requestions for certain public records, which were not provided as required under the Arkansas FOIA.
The city says about 30-thousand documents need to be turned over, some of which are connected to LITfest.Little Rock announces changes to FOIA process, creates new division
If the city breaks the court order, the judge could order Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to testify why the city should not be held in contempt.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 1