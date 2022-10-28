ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Pulaski County judge ordered to turn over batches of public records every 48 hours

By Mitch McCoy
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHOpS_0ipREj1600

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pulaski County judge has ordered Little Rock City Hall to turn over batches of public records — requested under the state’s open-record law — every 48 hours.

Blogger “Matt Campbell” sued the city for not following the Freedom of Information Act, something the city admits it’s failed to do.

Little Rock assistant city attorney overseeing public record requests to resign

According to court documents, Campbell filed his original appeal on September 22 in which he alleged that he had made three requestions for certain public records, which were not provided as required under the Arkansas FOIA.

The city says about 30-thousand documents need to be turned over, some of which are connected to LITfest.

Little Rock announces changes to FOIA process, creates new division

If the city breaks the court order, the judge could order Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to testify why the city should not be held in contempt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years. Because of this, over 100 inmates were released on parole early as a result of the mistake, and two others were released, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy