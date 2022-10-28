Oct. 31—CELINA — Methamphetamine and fentanyl were found on a St. Marys man being booked into jail on Sunday. According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, David Wheeler, 32, was booked on an "operating a vehicle impaired" charge on Sunday at 2:16 a.m. Before entering the booking area, officers found a white pill on the man.

CELINA, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO