STONINGTON– Lobstermen and other stakeholders gathered in Stonington Sunday to rally against regulations they say could cripple the lobster industry in just a couple years. A calm and beautiful fall day like this would have been ideal to head out and haul traps. But Richard Larrabee is one of many Maine fishermen who instead gathered on the Stonington fish pier Sunday afternoon for a rally. He said he would have preferred to be out on the water but felt compelled to stand up in solidarity with his fellow fishermen.

STONINGTON, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO