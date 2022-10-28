Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Sidaway nets game winner to send Crusaders back to regional finals
HAMPDEN – In the 42nd minute, Kyle Sidaway’s header off of a Jack Mason corner found the back of the net, and that proved to be the goal that would send No. 1 John Bapst back to the regional finals, with a 2-1 victory over the Trojans. Jack...
No. 3 Camden Hills takes down No. 2 Bangor to advance to Class A North final
BANGOR – No. 3 seed Camden Hills is off to Class A North girls soccer final after their 3-1 win over No. 2 seed Bangor on Saturday.Three different players scored the Windjammers’ three goals. Britta Denny got the scoring started just under 90 seconds into the game and Brenna Mackey would cash in under 5 minutes later after a 40-yard run that saw her juke out three Ram defenders.
Hampden, Orono, and GSA among big winners at State XC Championships
CUMBERLAND – On Saturday, 3 teams and 6 individuals across classes A, B, and C won gold in the Maine Cross Country State Championships at Twin Brook Recreation Park. Below are the top results from each class, including the 6 girls and boys teams that will move on to New Englands on November 12th in North Scituate, RI.
Talking sweet with Maine Athletics- what’s your favorite Halloween candy?
ORONO – With Halloween on Monday, Fox/ABC Sports took the time to ask several athletes and coaches from the University of Maine the hard hitting questions- what’s your favorite Halloween candy?. For Jordan Stevens, Maine football’s head coach, he’s a Snickers guy. “My candy all the time is...
Maine lobstermen, women rally in Stonington as fight against new regulations continues
STONINGTON– Lobstermen and other stakeholders gathered in Stonington Sunday to rally against regulations they say could cripple the lobster industry in just a couple years. A calm and beautiful fall day like this would have been ideal to head out and haul traps. But Richard Larrabee is one of many Maine fishermen who instead gathered on the Stonington fish pier Sunday afternoon for a rally. He said he would have preferred to be out on the water but felt compelled to stand up in solidarity with his fellow fishermen.
Maranacook Community Schools closed due to threat Monday
A teenager has been charged in connection with a threat made at Maranacook Community Schools. A 14-year-old girl informed the Kennebec County Sheriff’s office of the threat on Saturday, according to Lt. Chris Read. The girl received a text message from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up...
Belfast student athletes shine light on Type 1 diabetes
BELFAST–November is national diabetes awareness month. Unfortunately there is no cure for this disease that affects millions across the U.S. However, two high school students from Belfast with Type 1 diabetes are proving to others it doesn’t have to slow you down. “I try to explain it the...
Residents escape home fire
BREWER — Saturday at approximately 7:56 a.m. the Brewer Fire Department was reportedly dispatched to South Main Street after reports of fire on the second level of the home. Lieutenant Brandon Randall said the fire started in the attic and could be a result of an electrical problem. All...
Skate contest fundraiser brings awareness to growing issue
BELFAST — Overlock Park was built back in 2000 and after 20 plus years the Belfast skate community is working to raise funds for a renewal project. Saturday organizers hosted a public fundraiser and skateboarding contest to bring more awareness to the growing number of updates needed for the park.
Fire in Levant kills one, injures two others
LEVANT– A residential fire started this morning in Levant and according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, at least one person has died. Moss said that a total of five adults were living in the residence and that at least two of them have been taken to the hospital.
