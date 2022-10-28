ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Comments / 8

Connie Trussel
2d ago

they are so filty rich how many houses they own the question is since they got so much do they help the poor in Oakland or they just keep on getting rich too much is to much

Reply
5
G Daddy
3d ago

Can’t imagine they’re trying to flip houses for profit as a gig. I’m sure all of their properties in California are worth more now than when they bought it. If I was a multimillionaire and still getting checks I’d want to live somewhere else too!! Somewhere without income tax!!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Seeking for $8.9 Million, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Alamo is Perfect for Entertaining with Amazing Amenities and Features

1060 Livorna Road Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1060 Livorna Road, Alamo, California is a spectacular showplace with luxurious amenities includes 30-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, double-sided fireplace, custom lighting, heated Italian wood floors and dual island chef’s kitchen, glass and steel floating staircase and more. This Home in Alamo offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1060 Livorna Road, please contact Bonnie King (Phone: 925-200-4931) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
ALAMO, CA
idesignarch.com

Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco

San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause

Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
SAN JOSE, CA
whatnowsf.com

Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint

A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

The 10 Best Toy Stores in the San Francisco Bay Area

The best local toy stores in the Bay Area to shop for one-of-a-kind toys, books, decor, clothing, and more. Who doesn’t love to shop local, especially during the holidays? What sets these small local businesses apart from big box chains is that everything that goes into the shop is thoughtfully selected, and more times than not, includes hard-to-find or toys and gifts you may have never seen before. This holiday season, check out some of the best toy stores in San Francisco and give a gift that is not only more meaningful, but also helps support your local community in the process. And in the spirit of supporting local businesses, don’t forget to shop at our favorite local Christmas tree farms, these 29 women-owned businesses in San Francisco we love to support, our favorite Black-owned businesses across the Bay Area and of course, our favorite AAPI owned businesses nearby.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

Best New East Bay Restaurants 2022

When Aomboon Deasy of K and J Orchards took ownership of a restaurant on Oakland’s Piedmont Avenue, we expected seasonal, farm-fresh ingredients. What we didn’t expect were avant-garde dishes that challenged our preconceptions of flavor and form. This modern approach comes courtesy of chef Alan Hsu, whose résumé...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy