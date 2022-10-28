Read full article on original website
Officer Involved Shooting Southern Oregon Update, Oct. 31
UPDATE #2-Officer name released – The involved officer is identified as Officer Micaila Miguel. Officer Miguel has been employed with the Grants Pass Police Department since 2018. UPDATE #1-Name and additional details released – On Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him. During the search, one of the officers encountered an armed male resident in the area. During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer. The resident is identified as Mark Barrett Caldwell (46) of Grants Pass. Immediate first aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On September 22, 2022, Caldwell was pronounced deceased at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. This continues to be an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC DOWNTOWN
Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public in downtown, on Sunday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. the 29-year old was found standing in the middle of the road, in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street in front of the Elk’s Lodge. The suspect had an open 40-ounce beer with him.
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct following an incident Friday morning. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard where a 67-year old man was pushing his electric scooter impeding traffic. Several good Samaritans attempted to help the man remove his scooter from the roadway but were attacked by the man.
CALIFORNIA MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
A California man was jailed by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged elude incident early Friday morning. A DCSO report said at 1:30 a.m. a deputy observed an SUV leaving Tenmile Valley Road in the Tenmile area, and attempted to stop it. The driver pulled into a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 42 and fled on foot. After a K9 track, he was not located.
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
Roseburg Police jailed a man on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, on Saturday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. the 31-year old was reported to be in the Adapt building in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson, with a gun while going through a crisis. When officers arrived, the suspect was outside the building where he complied with all commands.
LOUISIANA WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS
A Louisiana woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at about 2:30 a.m. the 38-year old was taken into custody after she returned to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, only 20 minutes after being trespassed. The suspect also punched a victim multiple times, but he did not want to press charges.
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING SATURDAY NIGHT ACCIDENT
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital, following a two-vehicle accident on Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:00 p.m. a Camas Valley man was traveling westbound on the North Umpqua Highway when another driver attempted to turn left from the highway, onto Sunshine Road. The second vehicle sustained heavy damage to the rear passenger side tire area. The first vehicle had heavy damage to the front passenger side tire area.
DINT ARRESTS MAN, VEHICLE HAS PLETHORA OF ILLEGAL DRUGS
Last Wednesday the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Teams arrested a man whose vehicle contained a plethora of illegal drugs, and who may be involved in recent fentanyl overdoses. Lieutenant Rick McArthur of DINT said detectives had interest in 39-year of Caleb Plueard who was seen leaving a residence in the 1300...
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
WEEKDAY SLOWDOWNS PLANNED FOR FREEWAY NEAR CANYONVILLE
Motorists on Interstate 5 should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County for the next two months, due to hazard tree removal. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said starting Tuesday, contractors will fell trees along the highway that were damaged in 2019 by the Milepost 97 Complex Fire south of Canyonville. Latham said the work is scheduled for weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will continue through the end of the year.
Josephine County animal neglect and marijuana suspect ordered no contact
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Court records this week show a Josephine County animal neglect suspect has conditional release from jail today. Joseph Larue faces 37 counts of various criminal charges involving animal neglect and illicit marijuana. He and his co-suspect Danielle Larue have hearings set Monday in the case. The...
Tiger charged for Medford police armed standoff, also faces fugitive warrant
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are identifying a man today involved in a police standoff as related criminal charges start his case file in Jackson County. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says the suspect in Thursday’s armed barricade incident is 37-year-old Daniel Ryan Tiger. Tiger is booked in the...
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CREDIT CARD INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man Thursday following alleged credit card incidents, from the previous Thursday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 a.m. on October 21st a victim reported that his vehicle had been entered and his wallet was taken from the 2000 block of Del Mar Drive in Green. The victim found out that his credit card was used at two businesses. A deputy obtained video footage of the suspect from one business however the suspects face was covered.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 10.31.22
Constitution Party candidate for Congress in House District 4, Jim Howard, talks about his beliefs and background. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 10 31 22.
