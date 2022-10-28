Several people are injured following a three-vehicle accident Tuesday evening on Highway 12 near County Highway NN in Walworth County. A release from Town of Geneva Police says a driver lost control of her vehicle due to rain and wet road conditions. The vehicle then travelled into an oncoming lane of traffic and struck a vehicle which went into the median and rolled one time. The wrong-way vehicle then hit another vehicle nearly head-on and came to rest in the median, while the second struck vehicle caught fire in the roadway. The release says three males stopped and assisted the driver of the burning vehicle as well as the driver of the vehicle initiating the crashes. The drivers and occupants of all three vehicles were taken to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO