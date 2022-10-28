Read full article on original website
Janesville Patritic Society hosts Veterans Day ceremony November 11th
Veterans Day brings a reminder to connect with and support the men and women who served in the armed forces. Janesville Patriotic Society President Tom Stehura says Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at 10:30 next Friday at the Veterans Plaza in Traxler Park. Stehura says children from St. Mary’s School...
Virtual job fair hosts employers from 12 southern Wisconsin counties
A virtual job fair next Monday is giving those seeking employment an opportunity to meet with businesses from twelve counties in southern Wisconsin. Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board Business Services Manager Gail Graham says this job fair is a little different from ones they’ve previously held because they’re partnering with the South Central board to offer even more opportunities to those seeking jobs.
ARPA funds to combat homelessness still available for local organizations
$3 million in ARPA funds to combat homeless is available, but time is running out for organizations to apply. Rock County Coordinator of Homelessness Prevention Jackie Revels says earlier this year the Rock County Board of Supervisors set aside the money to develop and implement a matching grant program that encourages the development of programs to reduce homelessness.
Workforce transportation summit happening November 1st at Blackhawk Tech
Local and state stakeholders roll up their sleeves to address the barriers to a transportation system that is environmentally friendly, economically competitive, and works for families and workers. Competitive Wisconsin is teaming up with the Madison Region Economic Development Partnership on a workforce transportation accelerator event in Janesville. Madison Region...
Walworth County and Elkhorn Area School District host educational program on youth suicide
An Elkhorn Area School District student’s recent suicide has the community looking for answers. School District Community Resiliency Outreach Coordinator Senta Holmes says Hope Squad founder Dr. Greg Hudnall will lead a free program Tuesday night. Hudnall’s program “What We Know and What We Don’t Know About Youth Suicide”...
Two Hospitalized Following Beloit Duplex Fire
Two people are hospitalized following a duplex fire Friday evening in the 700 block of Moore Street in Beloit. The City of Beloit Fire Department says a resident of the structure and a firefighter were sent for medical treatment as a result of the blaze. A dog in the structure died from the fire, while firefighters were able to resuscitate another dog in the building. Several surrounding departments support City of Beloit firefighters in battling the blaze. The cause of the fire and amount of damage from it are still unknown. Displaced residents as a result of the blaze are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Wrong-Way Vehicle Involved In Crashes With Injuries In Walworth County
Several people are injured following a three-vehicle accident Tuesday evening on Highway 12 near County Highway NN in Walworth County. A release from Town of Geneva Police says a driver lost control of her vehicle due to rain and wet road conditions. The vehicle then travelled into an oncoming lane of traffic and struck a vehicle which went into the median and rolled one time. The wrong-way vehicle then hit another vehicle nearly head-on and came to rest in the median, while the second struck vehicle caught fire in the roadway. The release says three males stopped and assisted the driver of the burning vehicle as well as the driver of the vehicle initiating the crashes. The drivers and occupants of all three vehicles were taken to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.
