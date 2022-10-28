Read full article on original website
Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
wclo.com
Walworth County and Elkhorn Area School District host educational program on youth suicide
An Elkhorn Area School District student’s recent suicide has the community looking for answers. School District Community Resiliency Outreach Coordinator Senta Holmes says Hope Squad founder Dr. Greg Hudnall will lead a free program Tuesday night. Hudnall’s program “What We Know and What We Don’t Know About Youth Suicide”...
wclo.com
Virtual job fair hosts employers from 12 southern Wisconsin counties
A virtual job fair next Monday is giving those seeking employment an opportunity to meet with businesses from twelve counties in southern Wisconsin. Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board Business Services Manager Gail Graham says this job fair is a little different from ones they’ve previously held because they’re partnering with the South Central board to offer even more opportunities to those seeking jobs.
wclo.com
Workforce transportation summit happening November 1st at Blackhawk Tech
Local and state stakeholders roll up their sleeves to address the barriers to a transportation system that is environmentally friendly, economically competitive, and works for families and workers. Competitive Wisconsin is teaming up with the Madison Region Economic Development Partnership on a workforce transportation accelerator event in Janesville. Madison Region...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland school board member's comment sparks controversy
HARTLAND, Wis. - The use of one word by a Hartland-Lakeside School Board member is prompting lots of angry words from parents. At an Oct. 17 board meeting, the conversation among board members revolved around a social emotional learning curriculum and diversity. The comment from one board member left some parents speechless.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement. The Madison Police Department is aware of an individual...
WISN
RSV impacting school attendance
MILWAUKEE — A spike in respiratory illnesses is leading to students missing school and hospital beds filling fast. One local school district is specifically urging parents to keep their sick kids at home, even if they don’t have COVID-19. It seems there's no end to the vigilance for...
wclo.com
ARPA funds to combat homelessness still available for local organizations
$3 million in ARPA funds to combat homeless is available, but time is running out for organizations to apply. Rock County Coordinator of Homelessness Prevention Jackie Revels says earlier this year the Rock County Board of Supervisors set aside the money to develop and implement a matching grant program that encourages the development of programs to reduce homelessness.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died at the scene. RELATED: Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in...
Daily Cardinal
‘Harmful and confusing:’ UW-Madison community reacts to antisemitic Halloween costume
University of Wisconsin-Madison students were outraged after someone roamed State Street in an Adolf Hitler costume amid Halloween festivities Saturday evening, numerous social media posts and interviews with The Daily Cardinal revealed. Some feel betrayed by the university’s lack of initiative in responding to the antisemitic incident. Scores of...
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested in Wisconsin after shooting at ISP officer
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An interstate police chase led to the arrest of three individuals who fled after shooting at an Illinois State Police (ISP) officer Thursday. According to an ISP press release, officers initially responded to a report of an interstate shooting on I-39 northbound near Hope Township at milepost 40 in LaSalle County.
Fitchburg police warn of scam calls targeting senior citizens
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police issued a notice Friday to remind the public that local authorities — like police, judges, and lawyers — will never contact residents asking for money. The warning came following a series of calls with the scammers claiming to be some sort of authority figure who claimed the call recipient’s family member has been arrested. The...
wpr.org
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
fortatkinsononline.com
Kansas A.G.: Fort, Cambridge men, Milton company banned, face $230,000 in fines
Two Wisconsin men, one from Fort Atkinson and another from Cambridge, along with a Milton-based roofing company have been banned from doing business in the state of Kansas, according to information released Thursday by the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Additionally, the men and company have been ordered to pay...
