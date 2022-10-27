ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 24

Trav
4d ago

No, there's not a huge number of trans kids. There are parents who enable imagination or confusion into reality for their kids. Be a trans adult and leave the kids alone

Reply(3)
22
Don'tLetThemDivideUs
3d ago

Why have a story time aimed at CHILDREN? If you want to reach teen and young adult trans people why don't you do something that is more in the target age range you are wanting to reach? Oh wait you actually are doing that. STOP SEXUALIZING CHILDREN! I will no longer be spending any money at pybus market and the businesses within

Reply
9
SheriT
3d ago

No thank you. These type of events need to be held somewhere that ONLY people interested in this will be exposed to it. Not at Pybus, not at the Y.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpq.com

Drag Queen Storytime Draws Hundreds Despite Initial Community Backlash

Hundreds of people came to support YWCA’s storytime event, which had local drag queen, Connie Hung, come read elementary school books to children Saturday. The event was originally going to be at Pybus Public Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, Pybus Public Market General Manager Travis Hornby released a statement detailing the calls, emails, and messages they received, attacking them for being venue space for the event.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Moving Annual Halloween Event Outside Convention Center

The Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Halloween event for families and kids returns for Monday’s All Hallows Eve with a slight twist. This year, the event is being dubbed as “Halloween On the Plaza,” and instead of being held inside the Wenatchee Convention Center, it will take place outside the facility.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Follow the Campaign Money for Chelan County Elections

Big money played a huge part in Chelan County’s midterm election, with the commissioner election accruing over $100k and the sheriff election gaining nearly $150k. Two of the top campaign fundraisers are Chelan County Commissioner candidate Anne Hessburg, who raised $81,164, and current Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, who raised up to $88,507.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Saddlerock Hiking Trail Officially Reopened Friday

Saddle Rock's hiking trail officially reopened on Friday, with the City of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz cutting the ribbon. Saddle Rock was closed off to the public since July 18, while crews worked on a months-long remediation project, cleaning up contaminated soil during the trail’s mining era. Saddle Rock...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Bracing for First Hard Freeze of Season

After nearly six weeks of above average temperatures to start the fall season, it looks like the usual chill of mid-autumn will finally be settling into the region by the middle of this week. Meteorologist Greg Koch with the National Service office in Spokane says the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

City of Cashmere Debates Future of the City Pool

The City of Cashmere is discussing the future of their city pool and looking for alternative ways to fund its operating fees. This year, the city discovered that the pool had a leak that needs to be fixed before next summer. Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher said they will be bringing...
CASHMERE, WA
kpq.com

Confluence Health to Consolidate Progressive Care Services to Cut Costs

Confluence Health will consolidate its Progressive Care Unit services at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee next month in an effort to cut costs. A memo sent to all staff and providers Monday said Confluence Health had experienced unsustainable losses of $4 million in September and $16 million over the past year.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee’s Unemployment Rate Dives Down in September Labor Report

Wenatchee’s September labor report shows that the regional unemployment rate dropped down to 3.3 percent. The unemployment rate had a brief rise in August, which was measured at 4.4 percent. The number of unemployed residents fell by 578 people, or -20.2 percent since last year. However the local labor...
WENATCHEE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Snoho, Sky, Snoqualmie Opening For Coho

With returns coming in above expectations, anglers will have a chance to fish for coho salmon on the Snohomish, Skykomish, and Snoqualmie rivers beginning Saturday, Oct. 29. Concerns over continued low returns in recent years have restricted late-fall salmon fisheries in the Snohomish River system, but in-season updates so far indicate that enough coho salmon are returning to these rivers in 2022 to support a limited recreational fishery.
SNOHOMISH, WA
kpq.com

Felony Charges Possible in Kittitas County Head On Crash

Two drivers have serious injuries and one could face felony charges after a head on crash east of Kittitas. Deputies say a gold Ford Explorer driven by 57-year-old Richard Harding of Ellensburg was driving eastbound on Vantage Road when it crossed the center line and hit a 1979 Ford pickup driven by a 16-year-old girl from Ellensburg head-on.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Field & Stream

Woman Fends Off Black Bear By Punching It On the Nose

It’s relatively common knowledge that one way to defend yourself from an attacking great white shark is to punch it in the nose. One woman in Washington state recently applied this same defensive technique—on an adult black bear. And it worked. The unidentified woman lives near Enchantment Park...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

92-Year-Old Hospitalized In Crash Near Ellensburg

Two people are hospitalized with injuries, including a 92-year-old woman from a Monday evening crash near Ellensburg. Troopers say a 2009 Chevy Trail Blazer driven by 70-year-old Edgar Idler of Auburn was following too closely when it rear-ended a 2019 Tesla TS3 driven by 41-year-old Casey Huard of Moxee on westbound I-82 at about 6:40pm.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Hot Spots Still An Issue Week After Fertilizer Plant Fire Near Moses Lake

Grant County firefighters and deputies are still advising people to stay away from the immediate area of last week's Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant fire. The public is also being asked to avoid any areas where smoke can be smelled or seen. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says progress...
MOSES LAKE, WA

