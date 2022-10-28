ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help

The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players

In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares team's mentality at halftime in Week 8 win vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night, but the victory didn’t come easy. The first half was a struggle for the offense that saw quarterback Lamar Jackson throw the ball 30 times compared to just seven runs. However, the unit adjusted at halftime and played a phenomenal second half, with the whole team looking confident.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Bears continue roster overhaul with Roquan Smith trade

The Chicago Bears weren't done selling after all. Less than a week after trading away veteran Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears agreed to terms on a trade that sends defensive cornerstone Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, as reported by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) week-to-week

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) will reportedly miss multiple weeks according to head coach John Harbaugh. Bateman was dealing with a foot injury heading into the Ravens' Thursday night tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and made an unfortunate and early exit after aggravating the injury in a collision with teammate Devin Duvernay in the first quarter. It now appears that the 2021 first-round pick will miss multiple weeks as he recovers, leaving the door open for Duvernay to assume the role of the team's top wideout.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers' offense has several problems, but Tom Brady isn't one of them

In the 2021 regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the NFL’s best offense by Football Outsiders’ opponent-adjusted metrics. They ranked first in Offensive DVOA, first in Passing DVOA, and fifth in Rushing DVOA. They ranked fourth in postseason Offensive DVOA, but that was seen as more of a slightly negative blip after an overall season in which Tom Brady completed 67.2% of his passes for 7.3 yards per attempt, 5,916 yards, 46 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 100.7 passer rating.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities

It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
GREEN BAY, WI

