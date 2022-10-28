Deputies: Golden retriever dognapped from outside Encinitas home

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County family is hoping new surveillance video will be the key to recovering their golden retriever, in a case deputies are treating as a dognapping.

For several long weeks, Denise Reppenhagen's daily dog walks have been missing one of her fur babies.

“He’s so sweet, so loving. Our house is very empty without him. Life is not the same without Finn,” said Reppenhagen.

Finn, her year-and-a-half-old golden retriever, has been missing since the morning of October 9. Reppenhagen says around 9:30 a.m., her daughter arrived at their home on Hollyridge Drive.

“She went inside and closed the garage, and didn't realize Finn was still outside,” said Reppenhagen.

Minutes later, the video shows Finn barking near his home, as an Amazon delivery driver parked outside the home.

At precisely 9:42 a.m., the order confirmation shows a package with face cream was delivered on Reppenhagen’s front doorstep.

In the video, you can see the driver retrieve the package before walking up the driveway, obscured by a bush.

A few minutes later, the woman is at her car with Finn, as she ushers the dog into the car.

For Reppenhagen, the video is hard to watch. She points out the woman makes no effort to look for Finn's owner.

“It’s crushing. I can't believe she's taking our dog,” said Reppenhagen.

Since Finn vanished, Reppenhagen wasted no time in filing a report with deputies, calling shelters, and spreading word online, but weeks later, there is still no sign of Finn, who is microchipped.

“My feelings go up and down. Have days where I can't stop crying,” said Reppenhagen.

Reppenhagen has also contacted Amazon, filing a complaint and submitting the videos.

“Amazon has launched their internal investigation of this incident,” said Reppenhagen.

As she waits for word, she continues her search, chasing down tips every day.

“I'm feeling hopeful because I have to feel hopeful. I can't give up,” said Reppenhagen.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for Finn’s return.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500.

ABC 10News reached out to Amazon for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

