ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Deputies: Golden retriever dognapped from outside Encinitas home

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzmQe_0ipRDlol00

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County family is hoping new surveillance video will be the key to recovering their golden retriever, in a case deputies are treating as a dognapping.

For several long weeks, Denise Reppenhagen's daily dog walks have been missing one of her fur babies.

“He’s so sweet, so loving. Our house is very empty without him. Life is not the same without Finn,” said Reppenhagen.

Finn, her year-and-a-half-old golden retriever, has been missing since the morning of October 9. Reppenhagen says around 9:30 a.m., her daughter arrived at their home on Hollyridge Drive.

“She went inside and closed the garage, and didn't realize Finn was still outside,” said Reppenhagen.

Minutes later, the video shows Finn barking near his home, as an Amazon delivery driver parked outside the home.

At precisely 9:42 a.m., the order confirmation shows a package with face cream was delivered on Reppenhagen’s front doorstep.

In the video, you can see the driver retrieve the package before walking up the driveway, obscured by a bush.

A few minutes later, the woman is at her car with Finn, as she ushers the dog into the car.

For Reppenhagen, the video is hard to watch. She points out the woman makes no effort to look for Finn's owner.

“It’s crushing. I can't believe she's taking our dog,” said Reppenhagen.

Since Finn vanished, Reppenhagen wasted no time in filing a report with deputies, calling shelters, and spreading word online, but weeks later, there is still no sign of Finn, who is microchipped.

“My feelings go up and down. Have days where I can't stop crying,” said Reppenhagen.

Reppenhagen has also contacted Amazon, filing a complaint and submitting the videos.

“Amazon has launched their internal investigation of this incident,” said Reppenhagen.

As she waits for word, she continues her search, chasing down tips every day.

“I'm feeling hopeful because I have to feel hopeful. I can't give up,” said Reppenhagen.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for Finn’s return.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500.

ABC 10News reached out to Amazon for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

Comments / 4

Cyndi Buchmeier
3d ago

Please return Finn to his owners. Our animals are family, they are mourning his loss. Please please find it in your heart to do the right thing. Finn is loved. 💗

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

Encinitas woman reunited with golden retriever weeks after dognapping

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Encinitas woman reunited with her beloved golden retriever this weekend after he was dognapped from her home weeks ago. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says Denise Reppenhagen's dog first went missing from her Hollyridge Drive home after a family member accidentally left the garage door open earlier this month.
ENCINITAS, CA
KTLA.com

Caught on Video: Team of thieves steal $140k in handbags from Nordstrom

Police are looking for a team of thieves who walked away with $140,000 worth of designer handbags from a Nordstrom in San Diego last Wednesday. The robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. during store hours in Nordstrom at Westfield UTC, where the thieves stole a total of 70 designer handbags, San Diego police told KTLA sister station KSWB.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face

Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

All Hail the Giant Donut: Randy's Donuts Opening San Diego Locations

Anybody who's been to L.A. has driven by a Randy's Donuts, the iconic breakfast-cake shop whose flagship location opened in Inglewood way back in 1952. Even if you haven't seen that particular giant donut looming over the landscape, in the intervening 70 years, you may have passed by one of its 11 other locations in and around Los Angeles. Or you may have seen it featured in a movie, say, or a music video.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek

That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
aarp.org

A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California

Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
LA MESA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy