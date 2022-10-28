John Calipari: The Game Going To Nick Richards Now

The Head Coach of the Kentucky Wildcats Men’s Basketball Team John Calipari joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he discussed how some of his former players are fairing here in Charlotte, and his expectations for the Wildcats heading into this season.

The conversation with Coach Cal started with two of his former Kentucky stars playing for the Hornets as he first talked about Nick Richards as he told Kyle:

“Nick could always shoot the ball, and the game is going to him now. In this game you have to shoot and Nick is also a good rim-runner and I am proud of him and PJ.”

John went on to talk about PJ Washington as he thinks people will find out this year that PJ has skills to his game that people didn’t realize because sometimes he sacrifices his own individual stats so the team can win. Coach also said he is a dog that will chew your arm off to help you win.

The Conversation turned to college basketball as Kyle asked about some of the big names that have retired from Roy Williams and Coach K to Jay Wright he said part of it has to do with the landscape of college basketball as a whole going through many changes as he said he is trying to make sure he future proofs Kentucky for when he is no longer here like Coach Rupp did in his day.

Coach Cal ended with his expectations for the Kentucky Wildcats this year as he said they should be good as guys like National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe are a little beat up right now, but John is confident that they have a good mix of veterans and youth but he noted that the team has to play to win instead of just playing.