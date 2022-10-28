Read full article on original website
Wiregrass Wonders: CornDodgers Farm
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - No one thought CornDodgers Farm would turn into the hot commodity it is. Not even owner Amanda Knight. "There are days that I sit out here and look around and think 14 years ago I never saw this," said Knight. "Even after we started the first couple of years."
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
Legal Talk Tuesday: Camp Lejeune
Trump supporter pleaded guilty to his January 6 involvement. Now, his hope is to delay reporting to prison until 2023. A Dothan man faces Rape charges in the alleged attack on a woman at her home. Bryan Harsin out at Auburn.
Registration begins in the Wiregrass for Toys for Tots 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 organizations from Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry & Houston counties are partnering to organize registration for the 16th Annual Toys for Tots program in the Wiregrass. Last year, over 2,370 children in our local communities received Christmas gifts...
Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for Week 10 Player of the Week:. Cal Knighton (Abbeville Christian) - 3 touchdown passes. Brayden Hardy (Rehobeth) - 259 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. Brodie Campbell (Slocomb) - 114 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interception, and 1 blocked punt. Terry Davis...
Red Level @ Samson | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Red Level takes on Samson.
Ozark City Schools delay buses
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Daleville schools remote due to high number of...
Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal
Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
Houston Academy @ Pike County | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Pike County.
ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage
On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. News 4 coverage of Halloween festivities. Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?.
Opp @ Ashford | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 match up as Opp takes on Ashford.
Dothan pediatrician shares action plan for parents regarding RSV symptoms
They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments. They are hopeful that the weekend will give both staff and students time to get well. Talking Breast Cancer Awareness with Kimberly Thomas.
Geneva, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Dothan Housing Landlord Symposium on November 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing’s 2022 Landlord Symposium will look at attracting, recruiting, and retaining landlords in the Wiregrass area. The event, happening Thursday, November 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton (2740 Ross Clark Circle) and hosted by Dothan Housing’s Landlord Liaison Jordon Bonner, will include several panelists of landlords, educational and real estate professionals, non-profit leaders, and shining stars in the affordable housing industry who will offer their insight leasing through the Section 8 HCV Program. Along with answering questions, there will also be networking opportunities with all the panelists.
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?
On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage. An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. Live in...
Wicksburg @ Dadeville | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Wicksburg takes on Dadeville.
Bryan Harsin out at Auburn
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?. A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program.
Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program. Stephanie Wingfield, a 23-year employee, either falsified paperwork or has been made a scapegoat by her bosses,...
