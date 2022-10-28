Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Diddy is unrecognizable dressed as The Joker for Halloween
Diddy brought his A-game for Halloween 2022. The music mogul pulled off a perfect version of The Joker from "The Dark Knight," complete with a creepy laugh. "It's not about the money," Diddy captioned photos of himself running around Hollywood. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!" In video shared...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Oprah Winfrey wants fans to know that she doesn't endorse weight loss gummies or pills
Oprah Winfrey is warning fans against falling victim to companies selling weight loss products using her name and image. On Sunday, the 68-year-old former talk show host and media mogul took to Instagram to distance herself from gummies being sold online, saying she does not endorse edible weight loss products.
Comments / 0