Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Related
WAFF
Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process
Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
Huntsville would limit medical cannabis to certain districts under zoning amendment
Medical cannabis dispensaries would be restricted to Huntsville’s medical districts under a zoning amendment passed by the Planning Commission on Tuesday. The zoning amendment would come before the Huntsville City Council in November should the city council pass an ordinance at its meeting on tonight authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within city limits, according to Henry Thornton, the city’s external relations officer.
Residency questions arise about House District 10 candidate
ALABAMA, USA — David Cole, a military veteran and physician running for the House District 10 seat in Madison County, doesn’t live within the District 10 boundaries, tax records and other documents reviewed by the Alabama Political Reporter appear to show. Additionally, questions have been raised about the validity of the home address Cole provided to elections officials when he filed to run.
Residents wary of off-campus UAH student apartments’ impact on historic neighborhood
Residents of a historic neighborhood are up in arms about a proposed student apartment complex that would be located just off the University of Alabama-Huntsville campus and near their homes. Residents of McThornmor Acres, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in February, are concerned about the...
Huntsville renters face eviction as emergency rental assistance funds dry up
Madison County residents are losing their homes while waiting for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance checks to come in the mail.
Cover Alabama to host community health fair in DeKalb County
DeKalb County residents will have the chance to get free screenings and information at a community health fair this Saturday.
doppleronline.ca
New telemedicine walk-in clinic in Huntsville
Huntsville’s Hometown IDA now offers a telemedicine walk-in clinic which is particularly helpful for those who do not have a family doctor in the community. Patients are able to access a licensed Canadian physician via video consultation covered by OHIP. Patients are able to get their prescriptions renewed, and get referrals as well as requisitions for exams such as X-rays and blood work.
Huntsville Historic Foundation recognizes Alice Boarman Baldridge with historic marker
The Historic Huntsville Foundation and city leaders gathered in the Twickenham Historic District Sunday afternoon to dedicate a historic marker recognizing Alice Boarman Baldridge.
radio7media.com
USDA Commodities Scheduled for Distribution in Giles County in December
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE FROM 12:30 TO 2. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
WAFF
Old Highway 431 bridge reopening Monday
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge is reopening on Monday at 3 p.m. after a $15 million project is nearing completion. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road will reopen.
Three Marshall County convicted murderers up for parole
Three Marshall County men convicted of murder will soon have a chance for early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County judge reviews motions regarding evidence in Mason Sisk's retrial
The Elkmont teen accused of murdering five family members was back at the Limestone County Courthouse this week, ahead of his retrial. Monday's hearing for Mason Sisk gave a look at some of the evidence that could be used in his upcoming murder trial. The judge looked at three motions...
WAFF
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
WAFF
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
Substitute teacher arrested, banned from Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.
Flu outbreak shuts down Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says their administrative offices will be closed until Wednesday, November 2 due to sickness.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
Halloween Day trial set for Huntsville triple murder
A Huntsville man accused in the shooting deaths of three people in 2018 is set to have a jury trial on October 31.
Huntsville man involved in alleged ‘murder plot’ up for parole
One of three men charged in an alleged "murder plot" will soon have a chance to see an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
Comments / 1