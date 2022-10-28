ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process

Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville would limit medical cannabis to certain districts under zoning amendment

Medical cannabis dispensaries would be restricted to Huntsville’s medical districts under a zoning amendment passed by the Planning Commission on Tuesday. The zoning amendment would come before the Huntsville City Council in November should the city council pass an ordinance at its meeting on tonight authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within city limits, according to Henry Thornton, the city’s external relations officer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Residency questions arise about House District 10 candidate

ALABAMA, USA — David Cole, a military veteran and physician running for the House District 10 seat in Madison County, doesn’t live within the District 10 boundaries, tax records and other documents reviewed by the Alabama Political Reporter appear to show. Additionally, questions have been raised about the validity of the home address Cole provided to elections officials when he filed to run.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

New telemedicine walk-in clinic in Huntsville

Huntsville’s Hometown IDA now offers a telemedicine walk-in clinic which is particularly helpful for those who do not have a family doctor in the community. Patients are able to access a licensed Canadian physician via video consultation covered by OHIP. Patients are able to get their prescriptions renewed, and get referrals as well as requisitions for exams such as X-rays and blood work.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

USDA Commodities Scheduled for Distribution in Giles County in December

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE FROM 12:30 TO 2. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Old Highway 431 bridge reopening Monday

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge is reopening on Monday at 3 p.m. after a $15 million project is nearing completion. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road will reopen.
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE

