ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

UN nuclear chief: North Korea nuke test would be key concern

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnLVb_0ipRCrlG00

The U.N. nuclear chief said Thursday that a new nuclear test explosion by North Korea “would be yet another confirmation of a program which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning.”

Rafael Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency sees preparations for a seventh test but has no indication of whether an atomic blast is imminent.

“Everybody is holding its breath,” he told reporters in response to a question. “Further tests, of course, means that they are refining the preparations and the construction of the arsenal. So we are following this very, very closely.”

Grossi added: “We hope it doesn’t happen, but indications unfortunately go in another direction.”

Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, and deputy foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be “decisive.”

Worries about North Korea’s nuclear program deepened in recent months as the country adopted a new law authorizing the preemptive use of its bombs in certain cases and took reported steps to deploy tactical nuclear weapons along its border with South Korea. This year, North Korea has carried out more than 40 missile launches.

North Korea announced in April 2009 that it was kicking out IAEA inspectors and they have not been allowed to return.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

UN nuclear agency to probe Russia claim of `dirty bombs'

The U.N. nuclear chief said Thursday he is sending inspectors to two locations in Ukraine where Russia alleged that activities related to the possible production of “dirty bombs” was taking place and expects them to reach a conclusion “in days — very fast.”. Rafael Grossi said...
WVNews

N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on Friday, Seoul officials said, as its rival South Korea was wrapping up an annual military drill that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Tens of thousands of Czechs show their support for Ukraine

PRAGUE — Tens of thousands of Czechs gathered in the capital on Sunday to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine and their support for democratic values. The rally took place in reaction to three recent anti-government demonstrations where other protesters demanded the resignation of the pro-Western coalition government of conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala for its support for Ukraine. Those earlier rallies also protested soaring energy prices and opposed the country’s membership in the European Union and NATO.
Boston 25 News WFXT

S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's police chief admitted "a heavy responsibility" for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul, saying Tuesday that officers didn't effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The...
San Diego Union-Tribune

50 countries urge China to release detained Uyghurs

Fifty mainly Western countries are urging China to fully implement all recommendations in a U_N_ report accusing the country of serious human rights violations stemming from a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups that may amount to "crimes against humanity."
Boston 25 News WFXT

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israelis began voting on Tuesday in national elections are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. The foremost issue once again was former Prime...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
67K+
Followers
103K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy