Springfield, MA

NAACP’s 104th Freedom Fund Banquet helps reconnect with residents

By Melissa Torres
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night was the NAACP’s 104th Freedom Fund Banquet to connect with residents about voting ahead of the November elections.

The Greater Springfield NAACP held their first in-person event since the start of the pandemic to reconnect with their community and start a dialogue on the importance of advocacy and voicing your vote.

What are the Massachusetts ballot questions?

The Freedom Fund is an event that brings together the community of western Massachusetts and helps work towards raising awareness of political, educational, social and economic equality for all. 22News Spoke with a NAACP board member on the importance of this event.

“Bring information to the people, get them out to vote, get involved in the community and just be aware of what’s going on locally, regionally, and nationally,” said RuthAnn Hamilton-Stutts.

One of the continued goals of the NAACP’s Freedom Fund is to continue to advocate for racial justice.

