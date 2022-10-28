David DePape, the man accused of beating Paul Pelosi over the head with a hammer, appears to have made a number of online posts referencing the QAnon conspiracy theory. DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington DC. called 911 and spoke in code to a dispatcher while an intruder was inside his house Friday morning, law enforcement officials said. Paul Pelosi, who was attacked with a hammer by a man who was looking for the speaker, allegedly told the intruder that he needed to go to the restroom, where he had his phone charging, an unnamed law enforcement officer told CNN.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO