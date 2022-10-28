Read full article on original website
Twitter employees send Elon Musk a list of demands as he plans his takeover.
Elon Musks' acquisition of Twitter will be complete this Friday, 10/28/2022. Musk stated last week that he plans to eradicate 75% of the company. It would be cutting the Twitter staff from 7500 to 2000.
Why Elon Musk's conspiracy theory tweet about Paul Pelosi attack is 'dangerous'
Musk's post comes amid concerns about how the billionaire Tesla founder will run Twitter and how much he will crack down on the spread of disinformation.
Elon Musk fires Twitter executives in way that could avoid paying out millions: Report
Elon Musk has reportedly fired some executives and employees of Twitter in a manner that saves the company millions of dollars in the process. Upon taking over the social media company this week, the self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" cast out four of the top executives "for cause" in an apparent effort to avoid paying them their multimillion-dollar severance packages, per a report from the Information.
Musk dissolves Twitter board of directors, solidifying control of company
Elon Musk dissolved Twitter's board of directors, solidifying his controlling power over the social platform. The company announced on Monday in a Securities and Exchanges Commission filing that all previous members of Twitter's board, including former CEO Parag Agrawal and board director Bret Taylor, are no longer directors as agreed upon in the merger agreement. The dissolution arrived days after Musk took over the company and began making massive changes to products and staffing.
BBC tries to understand politics by creating fake Americans
In an attempt to see how social media influences American politics, a BBC reporter created some fake Americans
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape posted about QAnon conspiracy theories ahead of assault
David DePape, the man accused of beating Paul Pelosi over the head with a hammer, appears to have made a number of online posts referencing the QAnon conspiracy theory. DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington DC. called 911 and spoke in code to a dispatcher while an intruder was inside his house Friday morning, law enforcement officials said. Paul Pelosi, who was attacked with a hammer by a man who was looking for the speaker, allegedly told the intruder that he needed to go to the restroom, where he had his phone charging, an unnamed law enforcement officer told CNN.
The media fear losing their gatekeeper rights on Twitter
I don’t know what changes Elon Musk is going to make to Twitter . Will he allow permanently banned accounts, such as that belonging to a former president, to return to the social media platform? You know, that same platform that acts as the center of the universe for journalists?
Twitter braces for layoffs and huge changes under Musk
Elon Musk advanced his plans to change Twitter's core business operations over the weekend, including by moving toward raising prices for premium users. In his first moves after finally acquiring the company on Thursday, Musk proposed new product ideas and brought in his own team. The billionaire is also expected to lay off thousands of staff, although he has downplayed that possibility in public.
Paul Pelosi attack - live: DA unveils charges against DePape as she says assault was politically motivated
The San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against David DePape for the alleged hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly...
Twitter erupts as Elon Musk shares conspiracy theory on Pelosi home break-in
Self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" Elon Musk sent Twitter into an uproar after sharing a conspiracy theory about the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) home in San Francisco, which left her husband, Paul, hospitalized. Fresh off finalizing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, Musk responded Sunday to a tweet from...
DHS policing online speech more even after failure of disinformation board
The Department of Homeland Security has been expanding its efforts to limit speech on social media despite the high-profile failure of its disinformation board earlier this year. The agency has ramped up its battle against disinformation despite the negative attention brought on by the launch and subsequent backlash-fueled demise of...
