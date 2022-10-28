Read full article on original website
Sharon Bryant
1d ago
i saw it on the news,it was Channel 11 Where both of the guys in the back Seat,hand cuffed,& the old man wiggled him self to where he could get Guess some kind of drugs from newphew.My question is why didn't the cops search them both before they where put in back seat
4
James Philpott
3d ago
lies,he was already dead, just because he was pronounce dead at the hospital does not mean he died there.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Benton County jailer suspected of DWI, arrested driving county-issued vehicle
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Benton County Sheriff's Office jailer has been fired after he was arrested for a DWI on Oct. 30, according to officials. A press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office said Derek Stamps was driving a county-issued unmarked vehicle at the time of his arrest.
KHBS
Benton County deputies search for stolen vehicle suspect in the Gentry area
GENTRY, Ark. — Benton County deputies and Gentry police are looking for a suspect who they say stole a vehicle in Oklahoma. Benton County officials say they attempted a traffic stop in Gentry on the stolen vehicle, but the suspect wrecked the vehicle and fled on foot. They identified...
5newsonline.com
Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigating goats killed on Uniontown farm
Three goats were shot and killed at a Crawford County farm and another is still missing. The farm is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest two for alleged narcotics, firearm possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on US-69 after seeing it parked near a closed business on Oct. 24. During the traffic stop, police say one of the individuals admitted to concealing paraphernalia and a firearm. After searching the vehicle, deputies found over...
12-year-old shots Rogers school buses with BB gun
Rogers Police Department said that a 12-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault after shooting two buses with a BB gun.
KHBS
Alma man dead after being struck by car
ALMA, Ark. — A 60-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in Alma on Friday. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Ronny Ray Rowden of Alma was crossing the road just before 9 a.m. when he was hit by a Lincoln Town Car on Highway 162 near West Fork Street.
KHBS
Teen reported missing from Farmington home
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Braiden Taylor, 17, was last seen when he left his home late Saturday evening in the Farmington area. Braiden was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track" hoodie, blue jeans and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
KTLO
Man due in BC court a no show because locked up in another county
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit was due to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He didn’t. He was in jail in Benton County. The Benton County jail log shows that 56-year-old Donald Ray...
KHBS
Benton County, Arkansas jury finds Zachary Harlan guilty in murder trial
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A jury found Zachary Harlan guilty of murder shortly after noon on Thursday. Harlan is accused of stabbing Steven March to death inside March's trailer in Benton County in 2018. Harlan was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for capitol murder. “He got what...
KHBS
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
Fort Smith police warn of scam calls demanding ransom
Fort Smith police warn residents of scam calls in circulation from a caller claiming to have kidnapped children and demanding a ransom.
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
Arkansas police asking if anyone has seen this man impersonating an officer
LAMAR, Arkansas — Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens and the Lamar Police Department are reaching out to the public asking if anyone has seen a man posing as a law enforcement officer. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Tristan Justice was arrested for allegedly posing as an officer and according to...
Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found
ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy pleads not guilty after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — An Oklahoma deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault during his arraignment on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, Adams will appear before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay for trial on Jan. 27, 2023. Travis Adams, 33,...
KHBS
Residents say recently completed Rogers intersection is too dangerous
ROGERS, Ark. — Residents are speaking out about what they’re calling an extremely dangerous intersection in Benton County, an intersection that was recently improved. “It’s a huge safety concern, and it really increases the risk of my family or my loved ones or friends to get in a car accident," said Bentonville resident Aaron Harley.
Arkansas investigators identify 3 cold case victims through DNA evidence
BENTONVILLE, Ark — Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith, and Benton County Lt. Hunter Petray held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 25, to give an update on three cold cases. Sheriff Holloway said genetic genealogy and the county's partnership with Othram, Inc. helped identify the victims...
KHBS
Ghouls on Garrison in Fort Smith attracts hundreds of kids and families
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Ghouls on Garrison is one of the largest and safest family-friendly events in the River Valley. This Halloween, hundreds of kids and their parents lines the sidewalks of Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith as businesses and community leaders handed out candy. "This is about community...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas agencies participate in Drug Take Back Day
— National prescription drug take-back day allows people to safely discard any unneeded medications from their homes. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was out today to help collect some of those medications. “We're out here today to we're doing our second drug take back this year. It's just...
