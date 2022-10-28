ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Wicked 10K to impact traffic in Virginia Beach

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163FPI_0ipRBbv500

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police will be closing down roads this weekend due to the Wicked 10K.

According to a Facebook post from Virginia Beach Police Department , portions of Atlantic Ave. in the Resort Area will be closed Friday evening and Saturday for the Wicked 10K, 5K, and Mini Monster 1K.

Road closure details for each day are as followed:

  • Friday, Oct. 28
    • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.- 19th St. closed from Parks Ave. to Pavilion Dr.
  • Saturday, Oct. 29
    • 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.- 19th St. closed from Park Ave to Pavilion Dr.
    • 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. – 17th St. from Baltic Ave. to Atlantic Ave.

The Wicked 10K is a sold-out event and is expected to have over 4,000 people who will cross the finish line.

For more information about the popular Halloween event, check out the event’s website .

