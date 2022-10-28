Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ktoo.org
‘Blonde Indian: An Alaska Native Memoir’ is about to be an audiobook
More than 15 years after Ernestine Hayes’ published her memoir, “Blonde Indian” is becoming an audiobook. Hayes says she clearly remembers when the book came out that a woman in Juneau told her that she couldn’t read it because of her eyesight. “And I always kept...
kinyradio.com
Spirit of Fall carnival fundraises for all Juneau cheer teams
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The JDHS cheer team partnered with JDHS Basketball Cheer and the Huskies Cheer team to put on a Spirit of Fall Carnival Saturday. The event was Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m at JDHS. Carlene Nore, JDHS Cheer Coach, talked about the event. "It's our...
kinyradio.com
Drop off your pumpkins at Juneau RecycleWorks November 5-19
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau RecycleWorks will open pumpkin drop-off bins at the Recycling Center, located at 5600 Tonsgard Court, from Saturday, November 5 through Saturday, November 19. This is the second year RecycleWorks has partnered with JuneauComposts! to collect and compost pumpkins. Pumpkins must be free of all decorations,...
alaskapublic.org
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
Win Gruening: School boards must learn to adapt to changing demographics
Parents and teachers throughout Alaska are reminded frequently of the need to adapt to new ways of teaching and ever-changing curricula. Mostly, we’re told, it’s due to societal and cultural shifts in our country that must be addressed. I wonder if the school boards and administrators promoting these...
kinyradio.com
Eagle River Nurse Practitioner Guilty on All Counts
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury convicted an Eagle River nurse practitioner on 10 felony counts, including five counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, four counts of distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance and one count of maintaining a drug involved premises. The conviction...
kinyradio.com
Capital City Fire Rescue responds to valley fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue is on the scene on Wood Duck Avenue for a fire in a residential home. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. The adjacent neighbor of the same building was alerted by his dog of the fire and left the building.
kinyradio.com
Forest Service asks to keep Mendenhall Lake gates clear
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The USDA Forest Service requests people not to park in front of the gates at Mendenhall Lake Campground until November 1st due to the Huskies haunted drive-thru. The parking closure in front of the gates runs from October 25th to November 1st, due to setup and...
kinyradio.com
Update: JPD's investigation closed at Rainway Car Wash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This morning, JPD is investigating a death in the area of the Rainway Car Wash. Update 10/29: JPD worked with surrounding businesses to gather evidence and determine the cause of death, which was due to a gunshot. A firearm was located at the scene. JPD was...
kinyradio.com
State Office Building Parking Garage ramps closed until Tuesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Construction on Willoughby Avenue has closed the vehicle ramps for the State Office Building. It affects the State Office Building North and South Parking Garages. The closure began Thursday morning and will end Tuesday, November 1st at 7:00 a.m. The closure will extend by 24 hours...
ktoo.org
An estimated 1.15 million cruise tourists came through Juneau this summer
The last cruise ship of the season left Juneau’s docks on Tuesday. The final tally of passengers who came through Juneau this year hasn’t been released yet, but Cruise Lines International Association is projecting it to be 1.15 million. They haven’t counted people who came in October yet, which is why the number is still a projection.
