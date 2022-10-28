Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
WYTV.com
Crash on I-680 backs up traffic
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was backed up Monday morning after an accident on I-680. The accident happened near the 193 exit on I-680. According to Youngstown Police, no one was injured in the crash. Noelle Haynes contributed to this report.
whbc.com
Stow Police: Investigation into Fiery, Deadly Rt 8 Crash Continues
STOW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stow police continue investigating a fatal accident on Southbound Route 8 on Friday morning that also fouled up the morning commute. Police say the gasoline tanker truck flipped over and caught on fire at around 1:45 a.m. Friday. One lane of traffic...
KWQC
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
WYTV.com
21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning. According to Columbus police, Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. Columbus police say Sobnosky was from Girard. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of...
Pilot dies after Southington plane crash
The pilot involved in the Southington plane crash Friday afternoon has died, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Police identify man who died after dump truck crashes into Willoughby house
Officials were on scene for hours after a dump truck reportedly crashed into a Willoughby home Saturday morning, killing one and hospitalizing another.
cleveland19.com
2 hurt after suspect shoots at car in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are looking for the shooter who hurt two men early Sunday morning after gunfire struck their car. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near the corners of Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street. According to police, the victims reported traveling inside a...
Youngstown police: Man in stable condition after stabbing
Police said a man who was stabbed early Monday on the South Side is in stable condition.
cleveland19.com
3 shot outside Akron restaurant
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
whbc.com
New Phila Police Arrest Neighbor in Home Invasion Attack
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man’s neighbor was arrested in New Philadelphia last week, accused of breaking into that man’s apartment and stabbing him. New Phila police say 33-year-old Corey Harshey used a rock to break a window in the victim’s apartment, then...
Columbiana County town getting $451K for sewer improvement
The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade.
cleveland19.com
No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week. A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St....
WYTV.com
Youngstown man receives sentence for 2 shootings, one that was fatal
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with an October 2020 shooting death in Austintown and a shooting in Youngstown four days before that pleaded guilty Monday in both cases. Samuel Richard, 32, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of murder and...
Severe damage in New Castle fire
New Castle Fire Department responded to a fire that caused severe damage to a house Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road road restrictions begin Monday
Drivers should expect some serious traffic changes as Mahoning County begins work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. County Engineer Pat Ginetti says the work, scheduled to begin on Monday, October31, will lead to some closures along...
Officials: 8 injured in crash on I-75 involving 3 school buses
West Chester officials said Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to I-75 north of Cincinnati Dayton Road for a crash. Eight people were injured.
Driver dead after semi rolls over, catches fire
A semi-truck driver died early Friday morning after his tanker carrying gasoline rolled over and caught fire.
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road.
WFMJ.com
Costumed as cop, New Castle woman arrested for alleged assault on Boardman Police Officer
A New Castle woman wearing police officer Halloween costume ended up being arrested by police in Boardman over the weekend. According to a police report, a Boardman officer pulled over a car being driven by 22-year-old Kylee Danus after finding it blocking the middle of the intersection of South Avenue and Route 224 just after midnight Saturday.
