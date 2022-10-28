ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

WFMJ.com

Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Crash on I-680 backs up traffic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was backed up Monday morning after an accident on I-680. The accident happened near the 193 exit on I-680. According to Youngstown Police, no one was injured in the crash. Noelle Haynes contributed to this report.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Stow Police: Investigation into Fiery, Deadly Rt 8 Crash Continues

STOW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stow police continue investigating a fatal accident on Southbound Route 8 on Friday morning that also fouled up the morning commute. Police say the gasoline tanker truck flipped over and caught on fire at around 1:45 a.m. Friday. One lane of traffic...
STOW, OH
KWQC

Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
STOW, OH
WYTV.com

21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning. According to Columbus police, Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. Columbus police say Sobnosky was from Girard. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of...
GIRARD, OH
cleveland19.com

2 hurt after suspect shoots at car in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are looking for the shooter who hurt two men early Sunday morning after gunfire struck their car. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near the corners of Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street. According to police, the victims reported traveling inside a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 shot outside Akron restaurant

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

New Phila Police Arrest Neighbor in Home Invasion Attack

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man’s neighbor was arrested in New Philadelphia last week, accused of breaking into that man’s apartment and stabbing him. New Phila police say 33-year-old Corey Harshey used a rock to break a window in the victim’s apartment, then...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
cleveland19.com

No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week. A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St....
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Western Reserve Road road restrictions begin Monday

Drivers should expect some serious traffic changes as Mahoning County begins work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. County Engineer Pat Ginetti says the work, scheduled to begin on Monday, October31, will lead to some closures along...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

