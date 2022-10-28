Read full article on original website
abacab
4d ago
Federal help to the border states before anywhere else!!! DC NYC Chicago etc are all sanctuary cities so they get what they voted for but the citizens suffer since it was never on a ballot just the politicians deciding for ALL
Scott Bosford
4d ago
they shouldn't get a dime from us the taxpayers we get violated by taxes and the city widely controls the only reason this is a blue state is because of Syracuse Buffalo and New York city that's all the blue in this state
t
4d ago
Lawyers away speak out of both sides of their mouth. He is probably begging for a job now that the Demoncrats will lose NEW YORK. BWAH HA HA HA. Return the name of the bridge to honor the local town.
Related
Biden could cost Beto a chance at becoming Texas Governor
The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight. A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Judge Jeanine tears apart 'accident governor' Hochul after Zeldin debate: 'She is clueless'
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of the state of New York was panned for her debate performance against Republican U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island.
GOP Gov. Larry Hogan called Republican governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants a 'terrible idea' and a stunt to 'get on TV'
"It's a terrible idea. Let's address the problem rather than trying to get on TV. It is not a serious discussion or a good solution," Hogan said.
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
Unaccompanied minors flown from border to small NY town: 'Never seen anything like this before'
The Biden administration continues sending flights of migrants, including minors, to areas of New York, arriving in the small town of Montgomery.
Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and “dirty trickster” political operative Roger Stone warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be “treachery” to run against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Stone insisted in his post on the right-wing Telegram social media platform...
NBC New York
Planes With Dozens of Unaccompanied Teen Migrants Land in NY, With Little Notice Given
Just hours after New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency over the influx of asylum seekers in the city, NBC New York learned that even more migrants arrived in the state, with little to no advance notice. The planes arrived at Orange County Airport in Montgomery...
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
New York sheriffs refuse to aggressively enforce strict new gun law: 'Unfairly targets law-abiding citizens'
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
Just how unpopular is Joe Biden?
President Joe Biden is underwater in his job approval ratings, all major pollsters agree. But there is a disagreement over exactly how deep underwater he is.
Donald Trump Is an Antisemite and Republicans Are Totally Cool With It
Donald Trump is an antisemite.He regularly employs antisemitic tropes, essentializes Jews as a monolithic group, and entertains base stereotypes of Jews. He suggests that Jews are—or at least should be—more loyal to Israel than the United States. And yet, his defenders insist he can’t truly be antisemitic because his son-in-law is Jewish and his daughter converted to Judaism. Plus, he supports Israel.Trump himself has said he is “the least antisemitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life.” But that, like most of the words that come out of Trump’s mouth—is a lie.For American Jews, Trump’s anti-Jewish utterances are...
Stefanik vows to haul Cuomo in front of Congress for nursing home deaths if GOP takes House
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York vowed Monday to haul disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in front of Congress over his deadly nursing home scandal.
Adams staffer fired after criticizing migrant response, cops who lost jobs over vaccine mandates: report
New York City Hall staffer Christopher Baugh was fired after Project Veritas released clips showing him criticize police, as well as Mayor Eric Adams' handling of the migrant crisis.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
iheart.com
Woman Who Allegedly Sent Migrants To Martha's Vineyard Has Been Identified
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The woman involved in allegedly sending migrants in Texas on flights to Martha's Vineyard last month was identified by CNN and The New York Times as Perla Huerta. Some of the migrants' lawyers said she will play a factor in the civil lawsuit filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the migrant's behalf.
Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver charged with harassment and intimidation
Former first lady Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver is being charged with criminal harassment and witness intimidation after allegedly using his position to torment a woman he was dating.
POLITICO
Political action committees affiliated with Nancy Pelosi are pouring money into a seat that Joe Biden won by 20 points. Other House Democrats are following suit.
But regarding that new letter: It's unlikely that either foreign leader will respond — Ukraine has not signaled its readiness for negotiations, considering its successful months-long counteroffensive against Russia. Putin has not signaled that he's ready to deal, either. However, for Gosar to try and engage in direct diplomacy with the Kremlin is particularly perilous.
Washington Examiner
Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
