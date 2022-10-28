ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 71

abacab
4d ago

Federal help to the border states before anywhere else!!! DC NYC Chicago etc are all sanctuary cities so they get what they voted for but the citizens suffer since it was never on a ballot just the politicians deciding for ALL

Reply(1)
29
Scott Bosford
4d ago

they shouldn't get a dime from us the taxpayers we get violated by taxes and the city widely controls the only reason this is a blue state is because of Syracuse Buffalo and New York city that's all the blue in this state

Reply(4)
16
t
4d ago

Lawyers away speak out of both sides of their mouth. He is probably begging for a job now that the Demoncrats will lose NEW YORK. BWAH HA HA HA. Return the name of the bridge to honor the local town.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Is an Antisemite and Republicans Are Totally Cool With It

Donald Trump is an antisemite.He regularly employs antisemitic tropes, essentializes Jews as a monolithic group, and entertains base stereotypes of Jews. He suggests that Jews are—or at least should be—more loyal to Israel than the United States. And yet, his defenders insist he can’t truly be antisemitic because his son-in-law is Jewish and his daughter converted to Judaism. Plus, he supports Israel.Trump himself has said he is “the least antisemitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life.” But that, like most of the words that come out of Trump’s mouth—is a lie.For American Jews, Trump’s anti-Jewish utterances are...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Woman Who Allegedly Sent Migrants To Martha's Vineyard Has Been Identified

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The woman involved in allegedly sending migrants in Texas on flights to Martha's Vineyard last month was identified by CNN and The New York Times as Perla Huerta. Some of the migrants' lawyers said she will play a factor in the civil lawsuit filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the migrant's behalf.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Political action committees affiliated with Nancy Pelosi are pouring money into a seat that Joe Biden won by 20 points. Other House Democrats are following suit.

But regarding that new letter: It's unlikely that either foreign leader will respond — Ukraine has not signaled its readiness for negotiations, considering its successful months-long counteroffensive against Russia. Putin has not signaled that he's ready to deal, either. However, for Gosar to try and engage in direct diplomacy with the Kremlin is particularly perilous.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
ROBSTOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy