Ja Morant Says The Grizzlies Would Have Beat The Warriors In 2022 Playoffs Without Injuries: "I Felt Like We Had It.”
Ja Morant blames injuries for 2022 playoff loss to the Warriors.
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo
The announcement comes as a surprise since Primo appeared to be taking on a significant role with the team.
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are often mentioned among the greatest players of all time, and more often than not, they are considered the three best players to ever set foot on an NBA court. Their work ethic, desire to win and competitiveness made them legendary players. Right...
Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
T.J. McConnell (knee) available for Indiana Monday night
Indiana Pacers gaurd T.J. McConnell will play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right knee, which is why he was scratched from Saturday's game and sat out. However, it seems as though his absence will be limited to just one game, as the team has given him clearance to take the court Monday night.
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
Magic's Cole Anthony diagnosed with torn oblique muscle
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony was diagnosed with a torn oblique muscle and remains without a timetable for return. Anthony could miss significant time with this injury, which was revealed to be a torn muscle earlier today. The third-year point guard started in 3 of his 4 games so far this season.
Isaiah Jackson not in Pacers' Monday lineup
The Indiana Pacers did not list Isaiah Jackson in their starting five for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will come in off the bench in Monday's game against the Nets with Myles Turner returning to the lineup. Our models project Jackson, who has a $5,300 salary on FanDuel,...
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
Jake LaRavia (illness) out again Monday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of it. In 5 games this season,...
Jordan McLaughlin (heel) questionable for Minnesota Tuesday
The Minnesota Timberwolves listed Jordan McLaughlin (heel) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McLaughlin missed Sunday's game as he deals with a heel injury, but could return Tuesday with the additional days of rest. He's averaging 16.6 minutes per game in the Timberwolves' rotation. McLaughlin is currently...
Desmond Bane (ankle) available for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies gaurd Desmond Bane will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Bane is dealing with right ankle soreness. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action for Monday night's contest. John Konchar and David Roddy will likely see more minutes as a result of Bane's absence.
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (illness) off injury report for Tuesday
The Miami Heat did not list Dewayne Dedmon (illness) on their injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Dedmon missed Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness, but should be good to go for Tuesday's tilt with the Warriors. The veteran is averaging 10 minutes per game...
Jazz's Walker Kessler (illness) ruled out Monday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) has been ruled out for Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kessler will be out a third straight game. Rookie Ochai Agbaji should continue to earn minutes in the rotation while there will still be more work for Kelly Olynyk and Jarred Vanderbilt up front.
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (back) ruled out on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dosunmu will miss the second game of Chicago's back-to-back with a back injury. Expect Alex Caruso to play more minutes against a Sixers' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 64.3 minutes with Dosunmu...
Blake Wesley (knee) won't return for Spurs Sunday night
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wesley suffered a knee injury. As a result, he will not return to the court for Sunday night's contest. Before exiting, Wesley had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 7.4 FanDuel points.
