Indiana Pacers gaurd T.J. McConnell will play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right knee, which is why he was scratched from Saturday's game and sat out. However, it seems as though his absence will be limited to just one game, as the team has given him clearance to take the court Monday night.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO