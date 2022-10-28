After an ugly scene in the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past weekend, the family of Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green is reportedly preparing to press charges. "I spoke to the father of Gemon Green, the Michigan football player hit with a helmet in the tunnel. He said the family is planning to press charges and take legal action on those involved. ... He said Gemon was struck with a helmet in the face, back and shoulder."

