Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Look: Michigan Star Has 3-Word Message For Michigan State
Michigan running back Blake Corum had a blunt message for Michigan State players following last night's game. Members of the Spartans and Wolverines had a postgame incident in the tunnel, after which Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by their opponents. On Twitter after the fight,...
Look: Michigan State Players Gang Up On 1 Michigan Player In Stadium Tunnel
There's a disturbing development out of Ann Arbor tonight regarding the aftermath of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. A video showing multiple Michigan State players ganging up on a single Michigan football player has surfaced on Twitter. The fight takes place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The single-lane tunnel...
Breaking: Family Of Michigan Football Player Is Pressing Charges
After an ugly scene in the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past weekend, the family of Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green is reportedly preparing to press charges. "I spoke to the father of Gemon Green, the Michigan football player hit with a helmet in the tunnel. He said the family is planning to press charges and take legal action on those involved. ... He said Gemon was struck with a helmet in the face, back and shoulder."
Look: Michigan, Michigan State Handshake Photo Goes Viral
Michigan topped Michigan State on Saturday at The Big House in Ann Arbor. Following the game, a skirmish broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, leading to some suspensions at Michigan State. Prior to that, Michigan and Michigan State's players shook hands on the field. A photo of Michigan quarterback...
Football World Reacts To Video Of Cheating Official
A referee for a New Jersey high school football game is going viral on social media for a blatant cheating video. After the ball was spotted short on a crucial fourth down, the official obviously moved the spot to give the offense a first down. Take a look at the...
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Outfit
It remains to be seen if legendary race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick will be dressing up for Halloween. Patrick is still trending on social media for her outfit on Sunday, though. The NASCAR and Formula 1 commentator is going viral for her trendy outfit on social media...
Michigan State Announces Punishment For Postgame Fight
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night punishment for the players involved in the postgame brawl at Michigan. The Spartans head coach announced on Sunday night that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended effective immediately. Michigan State is continuing to review...
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh, Mel Tucker News
Jim Harbaugh is still fuming over what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Wolverines' win over Michigan State on Saturday night. A couple of Michigan players were attacked in the tunnel by some Michigan State players. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Michigan State...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News
In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
Ex-Michigan Star Has Honest Admission On Stadium Tunnel
Some questions are rising over Michigan Stadium's tunnel setup after a violent scrum unfolded following Saturday's win over Michigan State. As former Michigan tight end Jake Butt described to RJ Young on The Number One College Football Show, The Big House's lone tunnel sets it apart from other venues. However, he still doesn't believe the layout is a major issue despite recent incidents with Michigan State and Penn State.
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Look: Video Of Gus Johnson Going To Airport Goes Viral
Some people can't stand to hear the sound of their own voice. Gus Johnson apparently isn't one of them. A commuter captured video (via The Checkdown) of the play-by-play announcer watching footage of his work from Saturday's game between Ohio State and Penn State. The fellow passenger knew this because...
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
Alabama Specialist Announces He's Transferring During Season
Alabama punter Jack Martin is looking for a new home with two years of eligibility left in his college career. The Crimson Tide backup took to Twitter Monday to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal; thanking Alabama for the opportunity and sharing that he'll be earning his Bachelor's degree in finance this winter.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News
Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
