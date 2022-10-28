ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman defends debate performance: 'We showed up'

By Olivia Olander
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdnEh_0ipRB0XZ00

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman appeared defiant in a live cable TV hit Thursday following criticism of his debate performance against Republican Mehmet Oz.

“We thought it was important to be there, and we showed up. And getting knocked down, I always got back up,” Fetterman said on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut.”

Fetterman’s debate performance Tuesday caused some private anxiety among Democrats even as they publicly continue to back him, POLITICO reported. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, who suffered a stroke in May, at times missed words or struggled to finish sentences during the debate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xzh8x_0ipRB0XZ00

“If anybody wants to mock that ... it’s about getting back up and fighting,” Fetterman said to host Joy Reid.

The Democratic nominee’s comments also came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday the Pennsylvania debate “didn’t hurt us too much.” Schumer made the remark on a hot mic to President Joe Biden.

At a rally Wednesday evening, Fetterman appeared more steadfast than at the debate. After he admitted the debate “wasn’t exactly easy,” a supporter can be heard shouting, “We still love you!” in a video posted to Fetterman’s Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCybf_0ipRB0XZ00

Fetterman also addressed Oz’s assertion Tuesday that abortion decisions should be handled between “women, doctors [and] local political leaders.”

“It’s alarming,” Fetterman said on MSNBC.

The lieutenant governor’s polling lead has shrunk in recent weeks, with the race now rated a toss-up. Fetterman’s campaign has said his issues communicating stem from auditory processing issues due to the aftermath of the stroke; however, he has not released comprehensive medical records.

Comments / 147

Danny Harris
3d ago

FETTERMAN SUPPORTERS!!!—All you can do is throw insults and hysterical rants about Oz and Republicans.——-State any reason at all to vote FOR Fetterman besides being told to by your church pastor or union boss?

Reply(23)
47
NW Prepper
3d ago

He sure showed up when he illegally assaulted that Black jogger and held him at gun point! Even admitted he violated the laws. But as an entitled, wealthy trust fund baby, and Leftist he wasn’t charged.

Reply(6)
45
Cecile Lenig
3d ago

Yeah, he FINALLY showed up! After having to be begged to do it - AFTER mail ins were sent out and barely 2 weeks before the election. And he only agreed to ONE debate. This man is not fit to represent our state.

Reply
30
Related
YourErie

Democratic Senate campaign arm hits Oz with ‘Snake’ ad

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) rolled out a new ad on Friday targeting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz over medical views and products he promoted before running for office. The ad, titled “Snake,” is a part of the DSCC’s $33 million ad investment in competitive Senate races. The Hill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him

A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate

(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday evening. After it wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate. Juliana, a Conservative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
273K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy