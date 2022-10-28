Randall High School made history Thursday morning when it won its first ever state championship in team tennis.

Not to be outdone, Amarillo High School was just a few hours behind them.

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE! Randall wins first ever state championship in team tennis

The Sandies won the Class 5A state championship, the program’s first, in the afternoon. It marked the first time any AISD school won state in tennis since Tascosa in 1996.

AHS was victorious over Frisco Centennial by a score of 10-7.

AHS took a 5-2 lead early in the afternoon after winning the doubles round 5-2. The girls swept their doubles round 36-9, while Wade Bryant and Taylor Vigil were the lone winners on the boys side. Grayson Taylor and Halle Rose combined to take the mixed doubles match.

Statistical leaders for the Texas Panhandle through Week 9

Bryant (6-4, 6-3) and Vigil (6-2, 3-6, 10-7) were the lone winners in boys singles as well, but the girls put on a show.

Caroline Artho and Seren Wilson each battled to draws before their opponents were unable to finish. Allex Gonzales (6-0, 6-1), Morgan Rose (6-0, 6-2) and Eleanor Archer (6-3, 6-2) all won in straight sets as the Lady Sandies won five of the six matchups.

Amarillo High was ranked as the top team in 5A for much of the season. On Thursday afternoon, the the teams proved that was exactly where they belonged and brought home the hardware to cement that fact.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TIMES TWO! Amarillo High wins first ever state championship in team tennis