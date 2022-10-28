ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo, TX

CBP arrests U.S. man with warrant for sexual assault of a child

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sqXU_0ipRAldi00

HIDALGO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child.

The arrest took place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hidalgo International Bridge where CBP officers referred Marco Antonio Gallegos, 55, for a secondary inspection. Gallegos is a U.S. citizen.

Mission man crossing border bridge had warrant for sex assault of child, CBP says

After escorting the passenger to secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department.

Gallegos faces charges of sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony and two charges of child abuse, a second-degree felony in the state of Texas, the release stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County deputy arrested for indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child. According to a news release, Mission police arrested David Munoz, 35, after issuing a search warrant for his home. Munoz was a detention officer with the sheriff’s department in 2016 and has […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Drug smugglers sentenced to 17 years federal prison

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men have been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and meth — hidden in car batteries. Victor Hugo Gil-Martinez, 28, and Rodrigo Aguilar-Rosas, who were both illegally residing in Edinburg, were ordered to federal prison, a […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg detention officer charged with slapping teen

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg detention officer was arrested and placed on leave without pay after allegedly slapping a 16-year-old, according to a City of Edinburg news release. Roberto Guerra, a three-year employee, was arrested Saturday morning. Edinburg police say Guerra is accused of slapping the teen on Oct. 3 while he was in […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DEA, local police host ‘Take Back Drugs’ day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help the community properly dispose of old medications. The event is called Take Back 2022 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the following locations: Valley Regional Medical […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities suspect man set his house on fire in Donna

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities allege he set his house on fire. Juan Cruz Martinez, 47, was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of arson, a second degree felony, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Bond set at $1M in fatal shooting in rural Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 39-year-old Edinburg man’s bond was set at $1 million Friday in connection to a homicide in rural Edinburg earlier this week. Alphia Howard Slough was charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Slough turned himself in and was arrested at […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for murder over money owed on rooster fights

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights. Adrian Garcia was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Juan Magallanes, of the 357th District Court of Cameron County in Brownsville, after having pleaded guilty […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety

McCOOK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook. David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a helmet, was riding a Harley-Davidson […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Mother hiding with children shoots burglar through door

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County deputies say a man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday night and attempting to get into a woman’s bedroom where she was hiding with her children. The woman, however, had a gun, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said. Identified by law enforcement, Carlos Garcia, 36, was found […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies seize $50K after traffic stop on interstate in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday find a large amount of money. Sheriff Eric Garza’s social media post said deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on the interchange of Interstate Highway 69 because it displayed an expired registration. The man was asked by deputies for consent to search […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD search for suspects in theft investigation

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating potential suspects involved in a theft investigation. At 8 a.m. Oct. 21 police received a call about a theft that occurred during the night at the 600 block of Ash Ave. Police were able to capture images of the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man hit sister’s boyfriend with a brick during assault, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his sister’s boyfriend with a brick, police say. Ernesto Cortina, 34, was arrested Oct. 22, after officers saw him assault his sister’s boyfriend in a car, according to police. Officers responded to the 400 block of Lancer Lake Drive, where they “noticed Cortina was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Drunk man lost balance and fell on newborn, Brownsville police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege was intoxicated when he grabbed a 1-month-old and then fell on top of the newborn. Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was arrested on charges of injury to a child, assault family violence, endangering a child, resisting arrest and failure to identify, according to the Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy