CBP arrests U.S. man with warrant for sexual assault of a child

HIDALGO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child.

The arrest took place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hidalgo International Bridge where CBP officers referred Marco Antonio Gallegos, 55, for a secondary inspection. Gallegos is a U.S. citizen.

After escorting the passenger to secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department.

Gallegos faces charges of sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony and two charges of child abuse, a second-degree felony in the state of Texas, the release stated.

