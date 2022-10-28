CBP arrests U.S. man with warrant for sexual assault of a child
HIDALGO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child.
The arrest took place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hidalgo International Bridge where CBP officers referred Marco Antonio Gallegos, 55, for a secondary inspection. Gallegos is a U.S. citizen.Mission man crossing border bridge had warrant for sex assault of child, CBP says
After escorting the passenger to secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department.
Gallegos faces charges of sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony and two charges of child abuse, a second-degree felony in the state of Texas, the release stated.
