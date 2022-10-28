Read full article on original website
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Teen victim of Barry County fatal crash identified; Driver of vehicle suspected of operating while intoxicated
HASTINGS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police have released the name of a teenager who died in a crash in Barry County’s Baltimore Township last week on Wednesday, October 26. The victim is identified as 17-year-old Zacharee Mason of Hastings who was found to have been ejected...
MSP: 15-year-old bicyclist hurt in Montcalm Co. hit-and-run
PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is hurt following what state troopers are calling a hit-and-run incident in Montcalm County Sunday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. near Bass Lake Road and Kendaville Road in Pierson Township. We’re told...
Bicyclist, 15, injured in Muskegon hit-and-run crash
MUSKEGON, MI -- Police are looking a driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 15-year-old bicyclist. Muskegon police said the 15-year-old was struck about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the area of Amity Avenue and Oakgrove Street. The teen’s injuries were not considered life-threatening and a full recovery...
Crash involving Kent ISD school bus in Walker results in minor injuries
WALKER, Mich. — A car crashed into a Kent Intermediate School District bus Monday morning. The collision happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the corner of 3 Mile and Alpine Avenue in Walker. Walker Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a car turned left in front of the bus...
One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash
ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
Grand Rapids woman, 28, killed in head-on crash on East Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids Twp., Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. Police believe a 28-year-old woman from...
Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial for murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The ex-Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial on murder charges. Christopher Schurr was charged in June with second-degree murder after shooting Lyoya in the back of the head, killing him, during a traffic stop on April 4. “There is...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized following crash in southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was killed early Sunday, Oct. 29, in a crash after driving without her headlights on and colliding with a pickup truck, Michigan State Police said. The woman’s identity was not immediately released. Troopers responded to a 3:05 a.m. report...
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend
For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
Police officer’s murder hearing, ArtPrize ending: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 23-28
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The police fatal shooting of a Black motorist that thrust Grand Rapids into the national conversation about policing of minority communities and a call for police reforms was front and center again this week. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press provided comprehensive coverage this week of the...
Grandville PD: 2 vehicles involved in shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall Saturday afternoon. The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says occupants in two vehicles fire shots at one another in the mall’s parking lot. They tell us it happened on the north side at around 2 p.m.
Ex-GRPD officer will face jury in killing of Patrick Lyoya, judge rules
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr will face a jury in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, a Michigan judge ruled Monday. After two days of hearings, 61st District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub took the weekend to mull over final arguments, witness testimony and review evidence in the case against Schurr, who is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. The cars had fled by the...
Police union backs ex-officer Schurr, others support justice for Patrick in reacting to court ruling
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Police Officers’ Association is predicting fired Officer Christopher Schurr will be acquitted at trial in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Patrick Lyoya. The police union said Schurr has support locally and nationally. The backing, in a Facebook post, followed a...
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
No one injured in gunfire exchange in Grandville mall parking lot, police say
GRANDVILLE, MI - No one was injured in a shooting in broad daylight in a Grandville mall parking lot, but police are still searching for the suspects. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Grandville Police were dispatched approximately 2:07 p.m to a report of a shooting in the RiverTown Mall’s parking lot.
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
‘We’ll have justice,’ Patrick Lyoya’s parents say of officer ordered to stand trial in son’s killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The parents of Patrick Lyoya are feeling a bit of relief after a judge’s ruling Monday morning to bind over the now-former Grand Rapids police officer charged in their son’s killing. Speaking outside the courtroom following the hearing, they pointed to the judge’s...
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
