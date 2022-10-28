ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Fox17

MSP: 15-year-old bicyclist hurt in Montcalm Co. hit-and-run

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is hurt following what state troopers are calling a hit-and-run incident in Montcalm County Sunday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. near Bass Lake Road and Kendaville Road in Pierson Township. We’re told...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Bicyclist, 15, injured in Muskegon hit-and-run crash

MUSKEGON, MI -- Police are looking a driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 15-year-old bicyclist. Muskegon police said the 15-year-old was struck about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the area of Amity Avenue and Oakgrove Street. The teen’s injuries were not considered life-threatening and a full recovery...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash

ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with car hauler in Calhoun County

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police Marshall post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcyclist versus a car hauler on Michigan Avenue near 13 Mile Road on Saturday, October 29, around 7:40 a.m. in Marshall Township, Calhoun County. Preliminary investigations reveal a semi dump...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend

For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
ALLENDALE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Ex-GRPD officer will face jury in killing of Patrick Lyoya, judge rules

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr will face a jury in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, a Michigan judge ruled Monday. After two days of hearings, 61st District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub took the weekend to mull over final arguments, witness testimony and review evidence in the case against Schurr, who is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
