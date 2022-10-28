ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Politics and your portfolio: Midterm elections create uncertainty for markets

With midterm elections now a week away but the outcome still not in focus, does it make sense to make portfolio adjustments now?. Probably not, say most financial advisors. "Emotional decisions in regard to investing tend to not work very well," said certified financial planner Shaun Melby, founder of Nashville, Tennessee-based Melby Wealth Management.
Cramer's lightning round: Riot Blockchain is not a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Avis, Stryker and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. – Shares of the medical supplier added 7.5% as it beat expectations of analysts' expectations on top and bottom lines for the latest quarter, according to Street Account. For the fiscal year ending September 2023, the company expects earnings per share between $3.30 and $3.60 compared to FactSet's expectation of $3.43, while revenue is expected by the company between $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion against the anticipated $3.81 billion.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
With the Dow outperforming, here's how investors can harness the stock index

Photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows monitors displaying stock market information at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States. U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors nervously monitored the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 597.65 points, or 1.76 percent, to 33,294.95. The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,306.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 218.94 points, or 1.59 percent, to 13,532.46.
Stellantis says Jeep joint venture in China to file for bankruptcy

The venture between Stellantis and Guangzhou Automobile Group producing Jeep vehicles in China is filing for bankruptcy, Stellantis said on Monday, after a lengthy decline for the oldest foreign auto brand in the world's largest market. The European carmaker said in a statement it had fully impaired the value of...
Shanghai Disney shuts over Covid, visitors unable to leave

Shanghai's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures. All visitors at the time of the announcement were directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus. The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time it would immediately shut...
Bitcoin's trading has become 'boring' — but that's not necessarily a bad thing

For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.

