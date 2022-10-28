Read full article on original website
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Politics and your portfolio: Midterm elections create uncertainty for markets
With midterm elections now a week away but the outcome still not in focus, does it make sense to make portfolio adjustments now?. Probably not, say most financial advisors. "Emotional decisions in regard to investing tend to not work very well," said certified financial planner Shaun Melby, founder of Nashville, Tennessee-based Melby Wealth Management.
Australia raises 25 bps as expected, Hong Kong stocks lead gains in Asia-Pacific markets
Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific session after concluding the month of October with a more than 14% loss, hovering around the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2009. Overnight in the U.S., stocks dipped, but the Dow posted its best month since 1976 and all...
Cramer's lightning round: Riot Blockchain is not a buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
What Cramer is watching Monday — October's stock pop, tech reign over, China's zero Covid
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 27, 2022 in New York City. Stocks continued their upward gains Thursday with the Dow rising nearly 400 points following a new GDP report that beat expectations.
Why small caps may be positioned for a breakout, Essex's Prial
Nancy Prial, Essex Investment Management, looks at small cap stocks, which are outperforming. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Here's how 8 Club stocks also in the Dow did during the average's best month since 1976
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 12, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell in morning trading as investors continue to worry about inflation and other global issues.
Stock futures flat as indexes exit winning month and investors look to Fed meeting
Stock futures are flat Monday night as traders leave behind a winning month and look ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 1 point, near flat. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Avis, Stryker and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. – Shares of the medical supplier added 7.5% as it beat expectations of analysts' expectations on top and bottom lines for the latest quarter, according to Street Account. For the fiscal year ending September 2023, the company expects earnings per share between $3.30 and $3.60 compared to FactSet's expectation of $3.43, while revenue is expected by the company between $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion against the anticipated $3.81 billion.
Expect a 75 bps hike this week, then 50 in December, says fmr. PIMCO chief economist Paul McCulley
Paul McCulley, Fmr. PIMCO chief economist, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss what investors should expect this week from the Federal Reserve meeting.
Watch now: ETF Edge on the continuing hunt for yield with the person behind the largest actively-managed ETF in the world
CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
With the Dow outperforming, here's how investors can harness the stock index
Photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows monitors displaying stock market information at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States. U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors nervously monitored the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 597.65 points, or 1.76 percent, to 33,294.95. The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,306.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 218.94 points, or 1.59 percent, to 13,532.46.
Chartmaster says short Dow, buy S&P after Dow's outperformance
The traders discuss a call by Chartmaster Carter Worth of Worth Charting to short the Dow and buy the S&P. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Europe doesn't have gasoline and that is a 'big weakness,' says Eni CEO
Claudio Descalzi, Eni CEO, says Europe does not have gasoline and that is a "big weakness." Adding "that is our fault? I dunno, but it is the fault of somebody for sure."
Stellantis says Jeep joint venture in China to file for bankruptcy
The venture between Stellantis and Guangzhou Automobile Group producing Jeep vehicles in China is filing for bankruptcy, Stellantis said on Monday, after a lengthy decline for the oldest foreign auto brand in the world's largest market. The European carmaker said in a statement it had fully impaired the value of...
Shanghai Disney shuts over Covid, visitors unable to leave
Shanghai's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures. All visitors at the time of the announcement were directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus. The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time it would immediately shut...
Bitcoin's trading has become 'boring' — but that's not necessarily a bad thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
How top-ranked financial advisors are responding to near-retiree concerns about inflation, longevity
Reaching retirement with a nest egg that you trust will last is a stressful endeavor even in the best of times. These days, people nearing the end of their careers have to contend with historic inflation, stubborn market volatility and the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what financial advisors...
