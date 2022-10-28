Read full article on original website
The Rock Comments On Week Two Success of Black Adam
As previously reported, Black Adam was on top of the box office for a second week, earning $27 million this past weekend. It is expected to be #1 next weekend as well. In a post on Twitter, The Rock spoke about the film’s continued success. He wrote: “Thank you...
Erick Redbeard On Being Part of Brodie Lee Tribute Show, Why He Didn’t Join AEW After
Erick Redbeard has made a couple of AEW appearances, most notably at the Brodie Lee tribute show, and he recently discussed that experience and why he didn’t join AEW full-time after. Redbeard spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Eddie Kingston Addresses Backstage Drama in AEW, Why Promos Are Like His Therapy
– AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke to the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, and he was asked about the backstage drama and rumors happening in AEW and more. Below are some highlights:. On being told in an HR meeting he can’t beat people up in the ring when he wants: “I...
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash
Heidi Klum dressed up as a highly-detailed, terrifying worm for her annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side on Monday night, following her festive tradition.
The Top 10 Films From Four Legendary Directors
This one in particular comes from my buddies Paul and Wayne over at The Countdown Podcast where they were challenged to count down their top ten movies from four legendary directors: Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, and James Cameron. By all means, give that show of theirs a listen and see how their lists came out!
Cora Jade Gives Shoutout to ‘Mother’ AJ Lee for WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal
– As noted, NXT Superstars took part in a Halloween Battle Royal for last night’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade dressed up as former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Cora Jade gave a shoutout to her inspiration on Instagram, which you can see below. Jade...
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
Black Label Pro Latest Company To Join FITE Streaming Service FITE+
Fightful Select reports that Black Label Pro is one of the first companies to join FITE’s new streaming service Fite+. The company will begin with its show Slamilton on November 12, a doubleheader. More announcements are expected soon. BLP had been streaming on IWTV before this, and thanked them...
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Heading To Saudi Arabia, Nikki Cross Wishes Happy Halloween
– Titus O’Neil is headed over to Saudi Arabia for WWE. PWInsider reports that O’Neil is heading over to the country, where WWE will present Crown Jewel on Sunday at 12 AM ET. – Nikki Cross posted the following video wishing everyone a Happy Halloween:
‘Really given me sleepless nights’: readers on their scariest movie endings
After the slow burn, creeping dread of the film, the last 10 minutes are just full out batshit, with the mother bashing her head against the underside of the attic door repeatedly, the naked people grinning, the sawing and then the final *cluck*. It’s one of the great modern horrors,...
Al Snow Recalls Owen Hart Pranking Limo Driver in WWE
Owen Hart was known as a consummate prankster, and Al Snow recently recalled a particular prank that Hart played on a limo driver. Snow spoke with Sportskeeda recently and recalled the prank, which took place when he and Jeff Jarrett were being taken to Madison Square Garden from an event in New Jersey. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’
– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”. Matt...
Note On How AEW Is Filming Segments Ahead of Time To Save on Travel Costs
Fightful Select reports that AEW has been regularly filming segments for talent ahead of time if they are not planned for the following week’s TV. The reason for this is to save on travel costs, as well as make it easier for talent. This way, wrestlers won’t have to fly in for two days just for a one minute backstage segment.
Mick Foley On The Importance of Competition, Recalls Last Conversation With Tony Khan
Mick Foley appreciates the fact that there’s competition in wrestling, and he weighed in on why it’s important to have. Foley spoke a bit about the situation between WWE and AEW on the latest episode of Foley is Pod and recalled his last conversation with Tony Khan as well as why he believes its important that there be a competitor to WWE. You can see the highights below:
Sami Zayn’s Popularity Reportedly Putting WWE Plans For Kevin Owens On Hold
Wrestlevotes recently spoke with GiveMeSport and revealed that the recent surge popularity for Sami Zayn has delayed the WWE’s original plans for Kevin Owens. Owens was set to get involved with Zayn and The Bloodline. It’s expected to eventually happen, as the plan is for Owens to team with Zayn. But due to the “white hot” popularity of the storyline, it’s been held back. The original plans for Sami’s run with the group for it to last three or four weeks.
Henry Cavill Exiting Netflix’s The Witcher After Season 3, Will be Replaced by Liam Hemsworth
A word that Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia tends to use regularly in The Witcher TV series comes to mind at the moment. After an initial announcement on Henry Cavill’s Instagram, the actor and Netflix have confirmed that Cavill is leaving the dark fantasy series, The Witcher, following the show’s upcoming third season.
Katie Arquette Talks Dual AEW/WWE Appearances This Past August
Speaking recently on Talkin’ Sass, Katie Arquette shared her thoughts on her appearances with both WWE and AEW in late August (per Fightful). Her taped performance on AEW Dark: Elevation aired the same night as her live performance with WWE Raw, making her one of a select few to have matches with separate promotions broadcast simultaneously. She referenced meeting with Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon during her WWE event and her impressions of the entire sequence. You can listen to the full episode and find a few highlights from Arquette below.
Logan Paul Thinks Jake Paul Appearing in WWE Is Inevitable
Logan Paul’s brother Jake is busy in boxing, but Logan thinks it’s just a matter of time until Jake comes to WWE. Paul, who is facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on Saturday, spoke with Ryan Satin for FOX about training for the match and his brother potentially doing something in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
Shawn Michaels On D-Generation X’s Current Dynamic
Shawn Michaels spoke with the Bleacher Report recently to share what it’s like these days for the members of D-Generation X. While a few of the members of the Attitude Era faction are still active in the ring, Brian “Road Dogg” James, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Michaels himself are better known for their current desk work with WWE. According to Michaels, however, the bond between members still lives on.
