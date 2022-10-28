Wrestlevotes recently spoke with GiveMeSport and revealed that the recent surge popularity for Sami Zayn has delayed the WWE’s original plans for Kevin Owens. Owens was set to get involved with Zayn and The Bloodline. It’s expected to eventually happen, as the plan is for Owens to team with Zayn. But due to the “white hot” popularity of the storyline, it’s been held back. The original plans for Sami’s run with the group for it to last three or four weeks.

13 HOURS AGO