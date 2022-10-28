ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart leadership participates in mold certification training

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTGS) — 3rd Infantry Division officials at Fort Stewart are putting soldiers through a mold certification course to get ahead of the mold situation in the barracks. Fort Stewart's head of the mold remediation team, Bill McGovern, said they asked the Environmental Institute to teach a...
Chatham County residents take advantage of Sunday polling hours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — With over a million early votes in throughout the state, Georgia is hitting record-breaking polling numbers, and Chatham County residents took advantage of Sunday polling hours to cast their early vote. Sherza Gettis and her family spend Sundays together, and they decided that their weekend...
Pooler Mayor optimistic about new businesses coming to city

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — With the recent addition of Costco, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and more to the City of Pooler, Mayor Rebecca Benton said new developments in the area are creating a stronger economy. “It makes more jobs, and more people come here to give a boost to the economy,”...
Hilton Head Island to host informational sessions on short term rentals

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island officials are hosting a series of informational sessions to discuss ordinance changes regarding short-term rental properties. The Town's revenue customer service manager, Barbara Wooster, said South Carolina is now requiring all short-term rental owners to obtain a business license. She...
Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
Giffords, Johnson discuss gun control at Abrams canvass kick-off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords joined Savannah Mayor Van Johnson on Saturday to speak to Abrams for Governor volunteers at a canvass kick-off. Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011 and has since been an advocate for gun control and electing leaders who support gun...
Memorial Health raises 'spirits' with Halloween event for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Staff members at Memorial Health’s Children’s Hospital went above and beyond to make sure patients didn’t miss out on Halloween festivities for the 15th Annual 'Reverse Trick-or-Treating' event. Heather Newsome serves as an assistant chief nursing officer at the hospital. She said...
Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
