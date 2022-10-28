ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

luxesource.com

In Naples, A Midcentury Coastal Vibe Welcomes A Growing Family

Designer Leslie Murchie Cascino’s father has a long history with Naples. As a child in the 1960s, his parents owned a second home in the growing town, where the Long Island family spent their time during summers. (He jokes they were the only Americans who summered in Florida.) When he had his own children decades later, this holiday tradition continued in the very same house. But over time, the inherited residence began feeling cramped with a growing family, so he and his wife longed for something new.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Frightfully fun activities for Halloween in Lee County

Looking to scare up a good time in Lee County this Halloween? Here are some events and activities to enjoy on All Hallow’s Eve:. Alliance for the Arts: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Miromar Outlets: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 10801 Corkscrew Rd, Estero. Plenty of activities for the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Halloween festivities and events in SWFL

Monday night, kids dressed up and go out trick or treating. Despite Hurricane Ian leaving behind damage and debris, the Pelican Boulevard area is prepared for hundreds or maybe thousands of kids to come by. Adults are also getting excited about the Monday night events in Cape Coral. Rob Smith...
CAPE CORAL, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs November music

The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs continues its live music schedule for the 2022-23 season. So far, the music schedule includes Nightbird: Tribute to Stevie Nicks on Nov. 12, Live at The Garden: Tribute to Billy Joel on Nov. 18, Riders in the Sky on Nov. 19, The Hit Men of Country on Feb. 10, Lee Rocker of Stray Cats on Feb. 18, One Night in Memphis on Feb. 25 and Alan Doyle on March 11.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples

Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cranes removing misplaced boats at Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach used to be a place where you’d see happy beachgoers enjoying the sun and water. However, since Ian, when you cross the bridge, you are met with construction cranes and more. The cranes are there to pick up a lot left behind by Ian, such as...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Shack of Sanibel serving hot meals to first responders, others on the island

A restaurant on Sanibel is bringing some joy to first responders and people on the island. The Shack of Sanibel has been serving meals since right after Hurricane Ian hit. It has been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and there have been a lot of volunteers, long lines, and hot meals at The Shack of Sanibel.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cameron Mitchell unveils Prime Social rooftop restaurant concept in Naples

A rooftop restaurant with outdoor dining proposed for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples has a name and a face. Prime Social, a public restaurant and private membership club under development by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is targeted to open in early 2024 on the rooftop of the buildings already housing Chops City Grill steakhouse, Emillions Art gallery and Engel & Völkers real estate firm on the north side of Fifth Avenue South just west of the Four Corners intersection.
NAPLES, FL
travelawaits.com

Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open

Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Polestar launching EV dealership at Mercato in North Naples

The Polestar electric vehicle car brand plans to launch its first Southwest Florida dealership in early 2023 at Mercato in North Naples. The dealership signed a lease to relocate its temporary dealership on Naples Boulevard to a permanent brick-and-mortar storefront in the popular lifestyle center near the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Vanderbilt Beach Road. The luxury vehicle provider will open the nation’s 23rd dealership in a 2,850-square-foot space across the street from Burntwood Tavern.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mobile laundromat serving Fort Myers Beach beginning Sunday

A mobile laundromat will provide free laundry washing to members of the Fort Myers Beach community beginning on Sunday and running through Saturday. The mobile laundromat will be at 5669 Estero Blvd between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a press release. The service will be offered at no...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
multihousingnews.com

Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach recovery progress

Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sunseeker Resort construction resumes after Hurricane Ian

It is back to work on a project that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to Southwest Florida. Construction has started again on the Sunseeker Resort along US-41 on Charlotte Harbor. Hurricane Ian destroyed all five cranes on the site, which was also battered by the wind and...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

