Carol Ruby
4d ago
The dreariness is unbelievable in Ohio. In the winter you go for days without sunshine. I’m dreading this winter .
Related
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
Being a medical scribe may help Northeast Ohio students write their health care future
CLEVELAND — When you visit your doctor, you expect their undivided attention. But every patient also requires a lot of paperwork. "Clinical documentation is incredibly difficult, you ask a physician why they don't want to do it it's because it's challenging and it takes them away from the patient, so burnout for scribes is actually pretty high as well," says Charlie Coe of Scribe America, one of the largest providers of medical scribes in the country.
WTRF
Do I need my ID to vote in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to confirm what identification will work on Election Day.
Ohio Issue 2 on the November ballot: Here's what you need to know about the measure to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would...
wvxu.org
Where Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley stand on the issues facing Ohio's next governor
The race for Ohio governor, between Democratic candidate Nan Whaley and Republican incumbent Mike DeWine, has seen the candidates carry out two different strategies. Ohio could make history by electing a woman governor for the first time if Whaley, and her running mate Cheryl Stephens, were to win. DeWine —...
Ohio’s minimum wage increase could depend on voting
How much Ohio's minimum wage could increase might depend on voters.
500 million now available in new program from the state of Ohio
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Sitting on $5.5 Billion in Reserve Funding
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Fox 19
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup is mourning the loss of his niece, a University of Kentucky student who died in a Halloween crowd surge in South Korea. “Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Rep. Wenstrup said in a statement.
Ohio poll: See where U.S. Senate, governor’s race stand on Oct. 31
The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While the needle has barely budged in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, the latest polling suggests a landslide in the gubernatorial contest. Conducted from Wednesday to Saturday, a Cygnal survey of 1,510 likely voters […]
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card November 2022 Payments and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
Northeast Ohio doctor who claimed COVID vaccine makes you magnetic under Ohio Medical Board investigation
CLEVELAND — The Middleburg Heights doctor who gained national attention by telling Ohio lawmakers that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine. In a letter written last month, the State Medical Board of...
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Take Back Day: Cleveland Clinic, UH collecting unused, expired prescription drugs
The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are teaming up to collect unused prescription drugs and over-the-county medications at drop-off spots across Northeast Ohio this Saturday.
WKYC
American Federation of Teachers get out the vote bus tour makes stop in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Election day is less than 10 days away and interested organizations are making their final push to get voters to the polls. That includes the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) whose "Get-Out-The-Vote" bus tour stopped in Toledo on Sunday. The tour is traveling through 13 states...
Truly unique places that you should consider visiting in Ohio
We went off the beaten path to find some of Ohio's truly unique destinations, from giant ears of corn to a museum devoted to LEGOS.
‘Just difficult’: Central Ohio renters face steep prices, challenges to save
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — For Danielle McLeish in Canal Winchester, the rental search has been a grind. When asked what one word would describe her months long search she said: “difficult.”. The mom of three grappled with saving to buy a home or saving to afford first and...
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
New grant to allow hundreds of houses across Northeast Ohio to be demolished
Gov. Mike DeWine announced funding Friday for multiple counties across the state that will pay to bring down blighted houses with hundreds of houses targeted right here in Northeast Ohio.
WKYC
