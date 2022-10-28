ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WTGS

Memorial Health raises 'spirits' with Halloween event for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Staff members at Memorial Health’s Children’s Hospital went above and beyond to make sure patients didn’t miss out on Halloween festivities for the 15th Annual 'Reverse Trick-or-Treating' event. Heather Newsome serves as an assistant chief nursing officer at the hospital. She said...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Evans Memorial Hospital Named 2022 Hospital of the Year by HomeTown Health

The Georgia Hospital Association recently shared that HomeTown Health, LLC recognized Evans Memorial Hospital as the “Hospital of the Year” at its 23rd Annual Fall Conference. Evans Memorial was selected from among 70 hospital members across the Southeast. “In the everchanging healthcare market, it takes consistent leadership as...
CLAXTON, GA
WTGS

Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
BLUFFTON, SC
counton2.com

Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

First ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl draws big crowd

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hundreds put on their best Halloween costume on Sunday for the first-ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl. The brand new costume contest took over the park’s amphitheater area. The event featured food trucks, live music, beverages and more. There were several costume categories, including Best Pet...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Portal celebrates annual Turpentine festival

PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city. In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees. “This is something […]
PORTAL, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham Area Transit to expand DOT shuttle service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are some big changes coming to Chatham Area Transit as the service and the city teamed up to expand the DOT shuttle service.  It will now run to historic Carver Village and Clover Dale. This is the first expansion of service outside of the historic district. The new route will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County residents take advantage of Sunday polling hours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — With over a million early votes in throughout the state, Georgia is hitting record-breaking polling numbers, and Chatham County residents took advantage of Sunday polling hours to cast their early vote. Sherza Gettis and her family spend Sundays together, and they decided that their weekend...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
southmag.com

Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24

Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
SAVANNAH, GA
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaican Company Secures First Shipment of Construction Grade Limestone to US

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The local limestone mining industry has secured the country’s first shipment of construction grade limestone to the United States. According to the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) the Lydford Mining Company in the northern parish of St. Ann will be shipping 36,000 metric tons of limestone that will be used in the production of concrete aggregates in Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Hilton Head Island to host informational sessions on short term rentals

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island officials are hosting a series of informational sessions to discuss ordinance changes regarding short-term rental properties. The Town's revenue customer service manager, Barbara Wooster, said South Carolina is now requiring all short-term rental owners to obtain a business license. She...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTGS

Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Pooler Mayor optimistic about new businesses coming to city

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — With the recent addition of Costco, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and more to the City of Pooler, Mayor Rebecca Benton said new developments in the area are creating a stronger economy. “It makes more jobs, and more people come here to give a boost to the economy,”...
POOLER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy