Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
Memorial Health raises 'spirits' with Halloween event for kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Staff members at Memorial Health’s Children’s Hospital went above and beyond to make sure patients didn’t miss out on Halloween festivities for the 15th Annual 'Reverse Trick-or-Treating' event. Heather Newsome serves as an assistant chief nursing officer at the hospital. She said...
allongeorgia.com
Evans Memorial Hospital Named 2022 Hospital of the Year by HomeTown Health
The Georgia Hospital Association recently shared that HomeTown Health, LLC recognized Evans Memorial Hospital as the “Hospital of the Year” at its 23rd Annual Fall Conference. Evans Memorial was selected from among 70 hospital members across the Southeast. “In the everchanging healthcare market, it takes consistent leadership as...
WTGS
Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
WTGS
Hilton Head Hospital welcomes sweet new faces in time for Halloween
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Hilton Head Hospital welcomed three babies right in time for the spooky season. Hospital staff did something extra special for the newborn babies this October, dressing them up to celebrate their first Halloween in style. The parents were so excited to see...
Opening Doors: HandiAcc owner Joshua Williams defies odds and spreads accessibility awareness
Joshua Williams, local business owner and Georgia Southern University graduate, has defied the odds and created his own company. He consults with businesses to help make them more accessible to people with disabilities. HandiAcc, LLC., was founded in 2022 by Joshua. He made it his mission in life to aid...
Excitement builds as dancers get ready for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars
For the past 12 years Dancing with the Statesboro Stars has drawn sold out crowds where community members come to watch local celebrities and their dance partners dance. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for Safe Haven who help victims of domestic violence. Because of the communities continued support...
As search enters week 3 there’s still no sign of little Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the search enters its third week, there’s been no sign of little Quinton Simon. Federal agents and Chatham County Police Investigators were back in a nearby landfill on Monday. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen almost a month ago at his home in southwest Chatham County. Police told […]
counton2.com
Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
WJCL
Seniors can make appointments to apply for low-income home energy assistance program on Nov. 1st
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Nov. 1st at 7 p.m., seniors can sign up for the EOA Savannah-Chatham County Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services and operated by the Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. Appointments will only...
WJCL
First ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl draws big crowd
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hundreds put on their best Halloween costume on Sunday for the first-ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl. The brand new costume contest took over the park’s amphitheater area. The event featured food trucks, live music, beverages and more. There were several costume categories, including Best Pet...
City of Portal celebrates annual Turpentine festival
PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city. In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees. “This is something […]
Chatham Area Transit to expand DOT shuttle service
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are some big changes coming to Chatham Area Transit as the service and the city teamed up to expand the DOT shuttle service. It will now run to historic Carver Village and Clover Dale. This is the first expansion of service outside of the historic district. The new route will […]
Community members vouch for character of youth advocate accused of rape
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Arrested on July 27, for an alleged rape of a girl younger than 16, that court documents say happened three days earlier, Opollo Johnson wasn’t charged in Chatham County Superior Court until Oct. 5. He remains in jail awaiting arraignment and a bond hearing. Johnson’s Attorney, Michael Schwartz with New South […]
WJCL
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
WTGS
Chatham County residents take advantage of Sunday polling hours
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — With over a million early votes in throughout the state, Georgia is hitting record-breaking polling numbers, and Chatham County residents took advantage of Sunday polling hours to cast their early vote. Sherza Gettis and her family spend Sundays together, and they decided that their weekend...
southmag.com
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
caribbeantoday.com
Jamaican Company Secures First Shipment of Construction Grade Limestone to US
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The local limestone mining industry has secured the country’s first shipment of construction grade limestone to the United States. According to the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) the Lydford Mining Company in the northern parish of St. Ann will be shipping 36,000 metric tons of limestone that will be used in the production of concrete aggregates in Savannah, Georgia.
WTGS
Hilton Head Island to host informational sessions on short term rentals
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island officials are hosting a series of informational sessions to discuss ordinance changes regarding short-term rental properties. The Town's revenue customer service manager, Barbara Wooster, said South Carolina is now requiring all short-term rental owners to obtain a business license. She...
WTGS
Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
WTGS
Pooler Mayor optimistic about new businesses coming to city
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — With the recent addition of Costco, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and more to the City of Pooler, Mayor Rebecca Benton said new developments in the area are creating a stronger economy. “It makes more jobs, and more people come here to give a boost to the economy,”...
Comments / 1