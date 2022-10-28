Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Paul Pelosi Attacker DePape Was Prepared to Kidnap and Injure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Federal Complaint Charges
The Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against David DePape, who is accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping, and with retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. DePape was arrested by...
NBC New York
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Reportedly Carried Zip Ties in Jan. 6 Echo, AP Source Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The person was not...
NBC New York
College Use of Race in Admissions Challenged at Supreme Court in Arguments
The Supreme Court began hearing arguments in two cases that challenge the use of race-based considerations to determine who gets admitted to U.S. colleges and universities. The cases attack affirmative action consideration in admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. "Racial classifications are wrong," attorney Patrick Strawbridge...
