ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Paul Pelosi Attacker DePape Was Prepared to Kidnap and Injure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Federal Complaint Charges

The Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against David DePape, who is accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping, and with retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. DePape was arrested by...
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC New York

College Use of Race in Admissions Challenged at Supreme Court in Arguments

The Supreme Court began hearing arguments in two cases that challenge the use of race-based considerations to determine who gets admitted to U.S. colleges and universities. The cases attack affirmative action consideration in admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. "Racial classifications are wrong," attorney Patrick Strawbridge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy