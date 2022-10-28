Read full article on original website
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
IPW Grave Danger 3 Results 10.29.22: Elimination Match For IPW Title, More
Independence Pro Wrestling’s Grave Danger 3 took place on Saturday night with an IPW Heavyweight Title serving as the main event and more. You can check out the full results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:. * IPW Michiana Championship Match: Jeramaya Nazareth def. Chad Alpha. * The...
Battle Slam Thriller Full Results 10.30.2022: ICON World Championship, #1 Contender Match, & More
The Thriller event was presented by Battle Slam on October 30 in Atlanta, GA. You can find complete results (per Stephen Jensen) and some highlights below. *#1 Contender for ICON World Title Elimination: Shoot Taylor defeated AC Mack, Carlie Bravo & Leon Ruff. *Chad Skywalker & Jada Stone defeated Richard...
Wardlow on Why He Misses Cody Rhodes in AEW
– The ESPR Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to TNT Champion Wardlow, who discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year. Wardlow said the following on missing Cody Rhodes’ presence in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):. I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will...
Eddie Kingston Addresses Backstage Drama in AEW, Why Promos Are Like His Therapy
– AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke to the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, and he was asked about the backstage drama and rumors happening in AEW and more. Below are some highlights:. On being told in an HR meeting he can’t beat people up in the ring when he wants: “I...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
House of Glory Results 10.28.22: Low Ki Battles Shingo Takagi, More
House of Glory held their latest show last night in Queens, and the results are online. You can check them out below, per PWInsider:. * Nolo Kitano turned on Mighty Mante after the latter announced he couldn’t defend defend the 6 Way Championship tonight due to injury. * The...
Cora Jade Gives Shoutout to ‘Mother’ AJ Lee for WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal
– As noted, NXT Superstars took part in a Halloween Battle Royal for last night’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade dressed up as former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Cora Jade gave a shoutout to her inspiration on Instagram, which you can see below. Jade...
XFL Team Names & Logos To Be Announced On Monday
The XFL is set to announce the league’s team names and logos tomorrow. The rebooted football league has announced that the names and logos for all eight teams will be revealed on Monday morning at 8 AM ET on their social media channels and XFL.com. The league, which is...
WWE Smackdown Rating Sinks on FOX Sports 1 Against World Series
WWE Smackdown was on FOX Sports 1 on Friday due to the World Series, and it suffered a predictable drop in the ratings as a result. Friday night’s show drew a 0.23 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 835,000 viewers, down 55.8% and 62.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.52 demo rating and 2.231 million viewers.
Wes Lee On His Dream Matches In WWE, Names AJ Styles & More
Wes Lee has several potential dream matches in WWE, and he touched on a few in a recent interview. Lee appeared on Getting Over and was asked about some of the names in WWE he’d love to face. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On...
WWE News: Bayley on Last Woman Standing Match, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Play Gotham Knights
– Bayley wrote the following tweet on facing Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next week, “In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel”
WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.29.22: Sami Zayn is Taking The Bloodline to Waffle House, More
-Happy Birthday to my step-dad, Jeff! Let’s get to it for The WWE SmackDown LowDown!. -To the video as Bray Wyatt lets us know he is not afraid to do horrible things. The lights go out and Uncle Howdy appears on the screen and accuses Bray of sending “him” away. A QR code flashes and it’s about Bray being a liar. Bray will never be able to hide from his Uncle Howdy.
Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January
Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.
Tony Khan Acknowledges Bow Wow’s Offer To Join AEW
After Shane Strickland mentioned the idea of Bow Wow joining AEW during comments on Hey! (EW), the hip-hop artist reacted with a tweet tagging owner Tony Khan (via Wrestling Inc). “I want Bow Wow. I’m calling you out,” stated Strickland in his initial comments. “I know you got connections with training with Rikishi. That’s cool, get your training in. I want you in AEW.” Bow Wow posted back with a series of tweets apparently indicating he is absolutely down to work out an AEW deal.
Bayley On a Possible Match With Trish Stratus After Their Recent Interactions
Bayley and Trish Stratus had some WWE-related interaction as of late, and Bayley recently weighed in on a possible match with the Hall of Famer. The two got physical during a house show in Toronto back in August, and during an interview with Sportskeeda Bayley was asked about that situation. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE Smackdown To Stay On FOX This Week After World Series Schedule Update
Smackdown will be staying on FOX this week thanks to an update to the World Series schedule. There was a chance that the WWE show could have been pumped to FOX Sports 1 if the Series went to game six but as Yahoo reports, tonight’s game three was postponed due to rain.
