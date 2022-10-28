ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
411mania.com

Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team

A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
411mania.com

IPW Grave Danger 3 Results 10.29.22: Elimination Match For IPW Title, More

Independence Pro Wrestling’s Grave Danger 3 took place on Saturday night with an IPW Heavyweight Title serving as the main event and more. You can check out the full results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:. * IPW Michiana Championship Match: Jeramaya Nazareth def. Chad Alpha. * The...
411mania.com

Wardlow on Why He Misses Cody Rhodes in AEW

– The ESPR Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to TNT Champion Wardlow, who discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year. Wardlow said the following on missing Cody Rhodes’ presence in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):. I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will...
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
411mania.com

House of Glory Results 10.28.22: Low Ki Battles Shingo Takagi, More

House of Glory held their latest show last night in Queens, and the results are online. You can check them out below, per PWInsider:. * Nolo Kitano turned on Mighty Mante after the latter announced he couldn’t defend defend the 6 Way Championship tonight due to injury. * The...
QUEENS, NY
411mania.com

XFL Team Names & Logos To Be Announced On Monday

The XFL is set to announce the league’s team names and logos tomorrow. The rebooted football league has announced that the names and logos for all eight teams will be revealed on Monday morning at 8 AM ET on their social media channels and XFL.com. The league, which is...
411mania.com

WWE Smackdown Rating Sinks on FOX Sports 1 Against World Series

WWE Smackdown was on FOX Sports 1 on Friday due to the World Series, and it suffered a predictable drop in the ratings as a result. Friday night’s show drew a 0.23 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 835,000 viewers, down 55.8% and 62.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.52 demo rating and 2.231 million viewers.
411mania.com

Wes Lee On His Dream Matches In WWE, Names AJ Styles & More

Wes Lee has several potential dream matches in WWE, and he touched on a few in a recent interview. Lee appeared on Getting Over and was asked about some of the names in WWE he’d love to face. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On...
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 10.31.22 From Stuttgart, Germany: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

WWE held a live event in Stuttgart, Germany on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricochet. *...
411mania.com

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.29.22: Sami Zayn is Taking The Bloodline to Waffle House, More

-Happy Birthday to my step-dad, Jeff! Let’s get to it for The WWE SmackDown LowDown!. -To the video as Bray Wyatt lets us know he is not afraid to do horrible things. The lights go out and Uncle Howdy appears on the screen and accuses Bray of sending “him” away. A QR code flashes and it’s about Bray being a liar. Bray will never be able to hide from his Uncle Howdy.
411mania.com

Tony Khan Acknowledges Bow Wow’s Offer To Join AEW

After Shane Strickland mentioned the idea of Bow Wow joining AEW during comments on Hey! (EW), the hip-hop artist reacted with a tweet tagging owner Tony Khan (via Wrestling Inc). “I want Bow Wow. I’m calling you out,” stated Strickland in his initial comments. “I know you got connections with training with Rikishi. That’s cool, get your training in. I want you in AEW.” Bow Wow posted back with a series of tweets apparently indicating he is absolutely down to work out an AEW deal.
411mania.com

Bayley On a Possible Match With Trish Stratus After Their Recent Interactions

Bayley and Trish Stratus had some WWE-related interaction as of late, and Bayley recently weighed in on a possible match with the Hall of Famer. The two got physical during a house show in Toronto back in August, and during an interview with Sportskeeda Bayley was asked about that situation. You can check out some highlights below:
CALIFORNIA STATE
411mania.com

WWE Smackdown To Stay On FOX This Week After World Series Schedule Update

Smackdown will be staying on FOX this week thanks to an update to the World Series schedule. There was a chance that the WWE show could have been pumped to FOX Sports 1 if the Series went to game six but as Yahoo reports, tonight’s game three was postponed due to rain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy