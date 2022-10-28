ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

Hochul announces completion of first phase of Hunts Point project

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the completion of phase one of a project to improve infrastructure in Hunts Point, which includes the creation of new traffic signals, community spaces and safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The plan, which...
BRONX, NY
Republicans hope Zeldin will emulate Pataki's 1994 victory

Vintage 1994 signs were at hand at a Republican rally in Westchester Monday. It’s the last year a Republican candidate, George Pataki, beat an incumbent governor in New York — Mario Cuomo. “Lee Zeldin is gonna change that and bring New York’s economy back so our children and...
THORNWOOD, NY
New Yorkers turn out for first day of early voting

It was a busy day at I.S. 70 in Chelsea, one of many early voting sites open across the city Saturday. A good amount of people took advantage of the chance to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election. “I’m so excited about early voting. It means that...

