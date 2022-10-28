Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Hochul announces completion of first phase of Hunts Point project
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the completion of phase one of a project to improve infrastructure in Hunts Point, which includes the creation of new traffic signals, community spaces and safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The plan, which...
NY1
New York National Guard at Staten Island hotels housing migrants
Several members of the New York National Guard have been seen walking around the two hotels where migrants are staying in Staten Island. They are staying at the Holiday Inn Express and Comfort Inn on Wild Avenue. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month that she had deployed the National...
NY1
Republicans hope Zeldin will emulate Pataki's 1994 victory
Vintage 1994 signs were at hand at a Republican rally in Westchester Monday. It’s the last year a Republican candidate, George Pataki, beat an incumbent governor in New York — Mario Cuomo. “Lee Zeldin is gonna change that and bring New York’s economy back so our children and...
NY1
New Yorkers turn out for first day of early voting
It was a busy day at I.S. 70 in Chelsea, one of many early voting sites open across the city Saturday. A good amount of people took advantage of the chance to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election. “I’m so excited about early voting. It means that...
