Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Man, Woman In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty
A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man
A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
One Killed, Two Injured In Palm Springs Shooting; Suspects Behind Bars
Two men were behind bars Monday for allegedly shooting three men, one fatally, in Palm Springs. Anastascio Jesus Machuca, 20, and Antonio Marins, 21, were arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Machuca is additionally suspected of murder. Earlier that day, at...
Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument
A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
Trial Begins For Man Charged In Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned about the dangers of speeding was going nearly 100 mph when he plowed into another car, killing the driver, in Mission Viejo five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as the defendant’s attorney said his client was rushing his girlfriend home to help her with a personal problem.
One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d
One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
2 killed, 2 wounded when shooter opens fire at Halloween party in Covina; suspect at large
A shooter opened fire at a house party in Covina, leaving two men dead and two others hospitalized, authorities said.
Machete attack case one of hundreds dismissed in Riverside County due to lack of courtrooms
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County District Attorney's office is appealing a felony assault case after it was one of hundreds thrown out in the county due to a lack of available courtrooms. Jose Luis Tapia, 51, is accused of attacking a man with a machete back on Aug....
Fontana deputies arrest 62-year-old man on attempted murder charge after shooting incident
Fontana Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 62-year-old man on an attempted murder charge after an incident in the unincorporated area of Rialto on Oct. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:06 a.m., the deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of...
Sheriff's Department arrests 33 people at 16 locations, including one in Fontana
During a recent week-long period, investigators seized 30 firearms and arrested 33 people at a total of 16 locations, including one in Fontana, as part of an ongoing crime suppression effort called Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, personnel...
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing $1,000 in Hay
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing alfalfa hay, authorities said Saturday. A rash of thefts have occurred over the last two months at wineries, farms, dairies and equestrian centers in southwest Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, authorities executed a search...
Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs
UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Violent attacker receives 10-year prison sentence for OC rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation
UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
Investigation: Attempted Homicide
Beaumont, CA - On Friday, October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots heard in the 1100 block of Palm Avenue. The caller reported hearing the gunshots and then a male screaming. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate any victims. While officers were out at the scene, staff from San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital notified law enforcement that a male victim had come into the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Westminster Police are hunting for a man who burglarized a storage facility
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 0121 hrs., a suspect unlawfully entered the Lighthouse Self Storage facility at 14400 Beach Blvd. and stole several items from a unit. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. The suspect then fled the...
Man accused of striking Indio police vehicles during pursuit pleads not guilty
A 34-year-old man suspected of striking multiple vehicles while leading officers on a vehicle pursuit from Indio to Thermal pleaded not guilty today to felony charges. John Anthony Aispuro Jr. of Indio was charged with single counts each of evading arrest, eluding a pursuing peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer The post Man accused of striking Indio police vehicles during pursuit pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
Man charged with starting fire in Hemet police station
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take one patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash
A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
