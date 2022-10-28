ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

EBT Account Holders Warned To Be On Guard To Prevent Benefits Thefts

A growing number of thefts targeting Riverside County residents who depend on the state welfare system to purchase food are occurring in the Riverside metropolitan area and parts of the Coachella Valley, prompting authorities Monday to warn recipients to be cautious how and where they use their state-issued debit cards.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man

A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
WILDOMAR, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads No Contest to Pair of 2011 Southland Rape-Killings

In the midst of his trial, a Torrance man pleaded no contest Monday to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011, opening himself to a sentence of life behind bars without parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest to two counts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Man, Woman In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty

A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Escapes Beverly Hills Home

Police set up a perimeter around a Beverly Hills home where a burglary occurred but failed to catch the suspect authorities said Monday was inside. According to a Beverly Hills Police Department dispatcher, the burglary was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Park Way, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, between Beverly and CaÃ±on drives and near the iconic Beverly Hills sign.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Victim’s family demands state investigation of LAPD after pursuit-turned-carjacking

Nearly two weeks after her husband was dragged to his death after being carjacked by a suspect fleeing Los Angeles police, nothing makes sense to Gaynell Walker. She can’t understand why officers didn’t move more quickly to arrest the suspect, who was sought in connection with two shootings, including a homicide in the West Valley. Had they done so, she says, they might have stopped the tragic chain of events that took Larry Walker’s life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody

A woman was fatally shot in Long Beach Monday, and a suspect later surrendered to authorities. The shooting was reported about 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The woman was pronounced dead at...
LONG BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Is the FBI Still Investigating in Irvine?

Orange County has been grappling with the release of an FBI affidavit alleging widespread corruption in Anaheim for nearly six months, and questions are beginning to grow over whether the investigation stopped at the city limits. In the months after its release, the Mayor of Anaheim and a prominent Democratic...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Electric Bikes

Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing electric bicycles and being in possession of firearms. William Ryan Locke, 22 and Zachary Hernandez, 31, were both arrested on suspicion of being a felon with a firearm and ammunition and for violating probation, according to Detective Sergeant Christopher Saucer from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Hernandez was additionally arrested on suspicion of being in possession of stolen property.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Begins For Man Charged In Fatal Mission Viejo Crash

A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned about the dangers of speeding was going nearly 100 mph when he plowed into another car, killing the driver, in Mission Viejo five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as the defendant’s attorney said his client was rushing his girlfriend home to help her with a personal problem.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Seven injured in Orange County crash

IRVINE, Calif. – Two vehicles collided in an Irvine intersection injuring seven people and trapping multiple occupants, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. Sunday at Irvine Boulevard and Modjeska, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free patients from one...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot Near Firestone Metro Rail Station

A man was fatally shot Monday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard and Metro Rail’s Firestone Station, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing $1,000 in Hay

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing alfalfa hay, authorities said Saturday. A rash of thefts have occurred over the last two months at wineries, farms, dairies and equestrian centers in southwest Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, authorities executed a search...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Compton

A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the report found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced...
COMPTON, CA

