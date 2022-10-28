Read full article on original website
Man Pleads No Contest to Pair of 2011 Southland Rape-Killings
In the midst of his trial, a Torrance man pleaded no contest Monday to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011, opening himself to a sentence of life behind bars without parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest to two counts...
Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A woman was fatally shot in Long Beach Monday, and a suspect later surrendered to authorities. The shooting was reported about 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The woman was pronounced dead at...
Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Man, Woman In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty
A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Los Angeles Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Bank in Arcadia
A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d
One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun making suicidal...
2 killed, 2 wounded when shooter opens fire at Halloween party in Covina; suspect at large
A shooter opened fire at a house party in Covina, leaving two men dead and two others hospitalized, authorities said.
Trial Begins For Man Charged In Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned about the dangers of speeding was going nearly 100 mph when he plowed into another car, killing the driver, in Mission Viejo five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as the defendant’s attorney said his client was rushing his girlfriend home to help her with a personal problem.
Man Shot to Death in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the report found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced...
Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting at Canyon Country Halloween Party
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A shooting occurred at a Halloween party in the normally quiet Canyon Country neighborhood in the city of Santa Clarita Saturday night, Oct. 29, around 11:17 p.m. There is currently no suspect information at this time regarding a shooting inside a residence in the 27700...
Man Fatally Shot Near Firestone Metro Rail Station
A man was fatally shot Monday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard and Metro Rail’s Firestone Station, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man
A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
Two People Killed in a Stabbing at Southern California Shopping Centre
An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly stabbings of two people on Thursday at a shopping centre in Los Angeles County. A woman was discovered in the Destination O-Eight Shopping Center parking lot by deputies. They were sent to the location in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, shortly before noon.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing $1,000 in Hay
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing alfalfa hay, authorities said Saturday. A rash of thefts have occurred over the last two months at wineries, farms, dairies and equestrian centers in southwest Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, authorities executed a search...
Covina House Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Others Wounded
A shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina Sunday morning has left two men dead and two other men in unknown condition at a hospital, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street regarding a gunshot victim call reported one man had died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
Police Continue Investigation of Van Fatally Striking Toddler in Irvine
Authorities Saturday were continuing to investigation the circumstances of a tragic accident that killed a 2-year-old girl as she was riding a scooter on the sidewalk near an Irvine apartment building. The motorist who was driving the vehicle — a black Honda Odyssey — stayed at the crash scene and...
Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash
A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Brother, Estate Sue LA County Over Female Inmate’s Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations. The estate of the late Destiny Ortega and...
Motorcyclist Killed in Pico Rivera Crash
A man riding a motorcycle died Sunday evening in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The man was pronounced dead at...
