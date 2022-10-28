ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads No Contest to Pair of 2011 Southland Rape-Killings

In the midst of his trial, a Torrance man pleaded no contest Monday to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011, opening himself to a sentence of life behind bars without parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest to two counts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody

A woman was fatally shot in Long Beach Monday, and a suspect later surrendered to authorities. The shooting was reported about 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The woman was pronounced dead at...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Man, Woman In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty

A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Bank in Arcadia

A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
ARCADIA, CA
mynewsla.com

One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d

One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man

Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun making suicidal...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Begins For Man Charged In Fatal Mission Viejo Crash

A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned about the dangers of speeding was going nearly 100 mph when he plowed into another car, killing the driver, in Mission Viejo five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as the defendant’s attorney said his client was rushing his girlfriend home to help her with a personal problem.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Compton

A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the report found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot Near Firestone Metro Rail Station

A man was fatally shot Monday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard and Metro Rail’s Firestone Station, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man

A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
WILDOMAR, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing $1,000 in Hay

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing alfalfa hay, authorities said Saturday. A rash of thefts have occurred over the last two months at wineries, farms, dairies and equestrian centers in southwest Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, authorities executed a search...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Covina House Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Others Wounded

A shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina Sunday morning has left two men dead and two other men in unknown condition at a hospital, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street regarding a gunshot victim call reported one man had died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Continue Investigation of Van Fatally Striking Toddler in Irvine

Authorities Saturday were continuing to investigation the circumstances of a tragic accident that killed a 2-year-old girl as she was riding a scooter on the sidewalk near an Irvine apartment building. The motorist who was driving the vehicle — a black Honda Odyssey — stayed at the crash scene and...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash

A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Pico Rivera Crash

A man riding a motorcycle died Sunday evening in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The man was pronounced dead at...
PICO RIVERA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy