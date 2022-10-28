Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. One more finger, of...
Best World Series Prop Bets
Game 3 of the World Series may have been postponed due to weather, but that's not going to stop us from looking ahead at some World Series prop bets. The Series is tied at 1-1, and far from being over, but that doesn't necessarily mean now is a bad time to place some World Series prop bets. There's a ton of prop bets currently out there, but we've got three we really like.
World Series opener most viewed on TV since 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies' 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest for Game 1 since 2019. The game was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on Fox and...
Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series game 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is heading to the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Wednesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The third game of the series, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain.
Manfred: Runner on 2nd in extras rule could stick around
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starting extra innings with a runner on second base, the rule adopted by Major League Baseball as a way to shorten games during the pandemic, might be sticking around. “Both fans and players like it. The clubs like it. Seems like it has legs to me,”...
76ers stripped of 2nd-round picks next 2 years for tampering
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when...
