1-on-1 with Reagan Bregman, wife of Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman
Reagan Bregman said things are different after games these days and loves every minute of seeing her husband in his new role off the field as a dad.
ABC13 Houston
Astros' Justin Verlander takes blame after blowing Game 1 lead
HOUSTON -- Astros ace Justin Verlander remains well on his way to Cooperstown. But somewhat surprisingly, still missing from his distinguished 17-year career résumé is a World Series victory. Verlander cruised through the first three innings of Game 1 of the World Series, retiring the first 10 batters...
'I don't like to jinx myself': Astros wives say they won't do this if their husband loses a big game
Anyone else superstitious heading into Game 3 of the World Series? Let's do whatever we did for Game 2 again tonight. Some of the players' wives told us about some of their own rituals.
Jeremy Peña stops by Irma's in downtown Houston after returning from clinching World Series berth
The star shortstop has made his love of Houston restaurants known, and a day after returning home from crushing the Yankees, he popped into Irma's restaurant in downtown.
ABC13 Houston
World Series Game 2: Takeaways from an Astros win
This time, a 5-0 lead was more than enough for the Houston Astros. A day after allowing the Philadelphia Phillies to come back to win 6-5 in extra innings, the Astros took care of business in Game 2, winning 5-2. Framber Valdez went 6.1 innings, giving up one run and striking out nine, while Houston led off the game with three straight extra-base hits, a first in World Series history. An Alex Bregman two-run home run added some insurance, but Houston was in control of this game from the first pitch.
ABC13 Houston
'Awesome' Jose Altuve kick-starts Astros' bats in series-tying G2 win
HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros rolled through the initial portion of these playoffs like world-beaters. Upsets pervaded the field, knocking off dominant teams in Los Angeles and Atlanta and New York. But the Astros -- a 106-win juggernaut in their own right -- won each of their first seven games, vaulting themselves into their fourth World Series appearance in six years. They met a Philadelphia Phillies team that won 19 fewer games than them during the regular season, representing the second-largest margin between World Series opponents in baseball history.
ABC13 Houston
Biggest surprise? What comes next? What we've learned about Astros-Phillies World Series so far
Two games into the 2022 World Series, there has been no shortage of drama on the field in Houston. First, it was the underdog Phillies storming back from a 5-0 deficit in Game 1 and handing the Astros their first loss of the postseason thanks to J.T. Realmuto's game-winning 10th-inning long ball.
ABC13 Houston
A game-saving catch ... by Nick Castellanos?! Inside the Phillies' latest miracle
HOUSTON -- The Philadelphia Phillies came to Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of a World Series they weren't supposed to make, found themselves in a five-run hole against the best pitcher in the American League this year, erased the deficit with singles and doubles so foreign in this home run-happy postseason, almost lost the game in the ninth inning until a guy regarded by defensive metrics as the game's single worst fielder over the past decade made an incredible sliding catch, went ahead with the first extra-innings home run by a catcher in a World Series game since Carlton Fisk waved the ball fair in 1975 and finished with a 37-year-old registering a save shaky enough to trick a seismograph.
ABC13 Houston
Astros' Martin Maldonado told to stop using Albert Pujols' bats
HOUSTON -- Astros catcher Martín Maldonado tried to conjure up some of Albert Pujols' home run magic by asking the future Hall of Famer for one of his bats for the World Series -- and getting it. Not only did Maldonado get a Marucci-branded Pujols AP5 maple bat, he...
Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys
Martin Tailors is a family-owned company that has been serving the Houston area since 1957, and ABC13 met with them ahead of Game 2 of the World Series
ABC13 Houston
Astros-Phillies World Series Game 3 postponed until Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Monday by a forecast of rain throughout the evening. It will now be played Tuesday with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Thursday. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will...
ABC13 Houston
'Breathe. Smile. Relax': How Framber Valdez learned to dominate on the mound
HOUSTON -- The moment met Framber Valdez on the night of Oct. 20, in the fourth inning of the second game of the American League Championship Series, with the Houston Astros leading and the New York Yankees threatening as a result of Valdez's own mistakes. Valdez had bobbled a slowly hit comebacker, then stumbled upon retrieving the baseball and thrown wildly to first base, placing two runners in scoring position and bringing the tying run to the batter's box.
ABC13 Houston
World Series Game 1 most viewed opener since 2019
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies' 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Houston Astros in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest viewership for a Game 1 since 2019. Friday night's contest was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on...
Call it parental power, Alex Bregman's impressive stats are all thanks to his baby boy
Since his son Knox was born, the third baseman has been delivering knocks in the batter's box. Call it parental power at the plate.
Astros' outfielder Chas McCormick's World Series homecoming a big deal for Philly-made family
This will be McCormick's second time at the World Series and he gets to play in his hometown stadium.
ABC13 Houston
Sources: Houston Texans open to trading WR Brandin Cooks
The Houston Texans are open to trading Brandin Cooks and are listening to inquiries on the veteran wide receiver, sources told ESPN. Potential destinations could include the New York Giants, Los Angeles Ramsand Minnesota Vikings, according to sources. But there is one significant holdup to a trade: Cooks is due...
2022 World Series: Astros sent off Sunday after winning Game 2 of World Series 5-2
Fans showed up to send 'Stros off to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park's Diamond Lot South.
Houston Astros say they're ready to face Philadelphia's rabid fans in 2022 World Series
Philadelphia is known as one of the best sports cities in the United States, but fans have quite the reputation for questionable behavior.
Houston Astros hitting coach recalls special father-son matchup in 2021 World Series
'I'll definitely cherish the family experiences,' Snitker said as he reflected on the 2021 World Series, where the Astros battled the team managed by his father, the Atlanta Braves.
Astros, Phillies work with sleep specialist for better routine leading up to World Series
In addition to spring training, the teams also utilize sleep training to help them start a routine once the World Series begins.
