HOUSTON -- The Philadelphia Phillies came to Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of a World Series they weren't supposed to make, found themselves in a five-run hole against the best pitcher in the American League this year, erased the deficit with singles and doubles so foreign in this home run-happy postseason, almost lost the game in the ninth inning until a guy regarded by defensive metrics as the game's single worst fielder over the past decade made an incredible sliding catch, went ahead with the first extra-innings home run by a catcher in a World Series game since Carlton Fisk waved the ball fair in 1975 and finished with a 37-year-old registering a save shaky enough to trick a seismograph.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO