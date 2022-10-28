ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Astros' Justin Verlander takes blame after blowing Game 1 lead

HOUSTON -- Astros ace Justin Verlander remains well on his way to Cooperstown. But somewhat surprisingly, still missing from his distinguished 17-year career résumé is a World Series victory. Verlander cruised through the first three innings of Game 1 of the World Series, retiring the first 10 batters...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

World Series Game 2: Takeaways from an Astros win

This time, a 5-0 lead was more than enough for the Houston Astros. A day after allowing the Philadelphia Phillies to come back to win 6-5 in extra innings, the Astros took care of business in Game 2, winning 5-2. Framber Valdez went 6.1 innings, giving up one run and striking out nine, while Houston led off the game with three straight extra-base hits, a first in World Series history. An Alex Bregman two-run home run added some insurance, but Houston was in control of this game from the first pitch.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

'Awesome' Jose Altuve kick-starts Astros' bats in series-tying G2 win

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros rolled through the initial portion of these playoffs like world-beaters. Upsets pervaded the field, knocking off dominant teams in Los Angeles and Atlanta and New York. But the Astros -- a 106-win juggernaut in their own right -- won each of their first seven games, vaulting themselves into their fourth World Series appearance in six years. They met a Philadelphia Phillies team that won 19 fewer games than them during the regular season, representing the second-largest margin between World Series opponents in baseball history.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

A game-saving catch ... by Nick Castellanos?! Inside the Phillies' latest miracle

HOUSTON -- The Philadelphia Phillies came to Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of a World Series they weren't supposed to make, found themselves in a five-run hole against the best pitcher in the American League this year, erased the deficit with singles and doubles so foreign in this home run-happy postseason, almost lost the game in the ninth inning until a guy regarded by defensive metrics as the game's single worst fielder over the past decade made an incredible sliding catch, went ahead with the first extra-innings home run by a catcher in a World Series game since Carlton Fisk waved the ball fair in 1975 and finished with a 37-year-old registering a save shaky enough to trick a seismograph.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Astros' Martin Maldonado told to stop using Albert Pujols' bats

HOUSTON -- Astros catcher Martín Maldonado tried to conjure up some of Albert Pujols' home run magic by asking the future Hall of Famer for one of his bats for the World Series -- and getting it. Not only did Maldonado get a Marucci-branded Pujols AP5 maple bat, he...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Astros-Phillies World Series Game 3 postponed until Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Monday by a forecast of rain throughout the evening. It will now be played Tuesday with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Thursday. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

'Breathe. Smile. Relax': How Framber Valdez learned to dominate on the mound

HOUSTON -- The moment met Framber Valdez on the night of Oct. 20, in the fourth inning of the second game of the American League Championship Series, with the Houston Astros leading and the New York Yankees threatening as a result of Valdez's own mistakes. Valdez had bobbled a slowly hit comebacker, then stumbled upon retrieving the baseball and thrown wildly to first base, placing two runners in scoring position and bringing the tying run to the batter's box.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

World Series Game 1 most viewed opener since 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies' 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Houston Astros in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest viewership for a Game 1 since 2019. Friday night's contest was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC13 Houston

Sources: Houston Texans open to trading WR Brandin Cooks

The Houston Texans are open to trading Brandin Cooks and are listening to inquiries on the veteran wide receiver, sources told ESPN. Potential destinations could include the New York Giants, Los Angeles Ramsand Minnesota Vikings, according to sources. But there is one significant holdup to a trade: Cooks is due...
