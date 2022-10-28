A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday evening after a crash in the Pinyon area of Riverside County. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of the Palms to Pines (74) Highway near milepost 85, just below the Vista Point and east of Pinyon, according to reports from the Riverside County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

