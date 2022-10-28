Read full article on original website
Strong Pool Chemical Smell Prompts Evacuation of San Jacinto Homes
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes. At 2:21 a.m., a strong chemical odor was reported in the 800 block of Shaver Street, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters located pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container. A hazardous materials team and cleanup crews were sent to the scene.
Evacuations Lifted in Neighborhood with Strong Chemical Smell
All evacuation orders and warnings for residents of a San Jacinto neighborhood were lifted Sunday after a leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container that emitted a strong smell. The Riverside County Fire Department lifted the evacuation order at 11 a.m. Sunday and said the incident has been terminated...
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness reported the person was in...
Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants
A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
LA County Reports 27 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,500+ Cases
Los Angeles County logged 27 more COVID-19 deaths over a three-day period ending Monday, along with more than 2,500 new cases. County Department of Public Health figures reported 10 deaths each on Saturday and Sunday, along with seven on Monday. The county no longer releases COVID figures on weekends. The...
Four People Sickened by Fumes at LAX Terminal 8 Baggage Area
Four people became ill from fumes Monday at a baggage area in Terminal 8 ay Los Angeles International Airport, and a hazardous-materials investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the terminal about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Due to a hazardous materials investigation by @LAFD terminal...
EBT Account Holders Warned To Be On Guard To Prevent Benefits Thefts
A growing number of thefts targeting Riverside County residents who depend on the state welfare system to purchase food are occurring in the Riverside metropolitan area and parts of the Coachella Valley, prompting authorities Monday to warn recipients to be cautious how and where they use their state-issued debit cards.
Recalling LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Will Depend on Signatures, Experts Say
Despite sustained vocal protests demanding the resignation of City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, organizers behind a petition drive hoping to force a recall election still have a tall task ahead of them to gather enough signatures, according to experts.
One Patient Trapped in Vehicle in Pinyon-Area Crash
A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday evening after a crash in the Pinyon area of Riverside County. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of the Palms to Pines (74) Highway near milepost 85, just below the Vista Point and east of Pinyon, according to reports from the Riverside County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.
COVID-Positive Hospitalizations Climb Above 400 Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals is again in excess of the 400 mark as health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent a winter strain on the health care system. According to state figures, there were 407 COVID-positive patients in...
Proposed Resolution Declares County’s Opposition to Antisemitism
The Board of Supervisors is slated Tuesday to approve a resolution declaring Riverside County’s condemnation of acts of antisemitism within the county and anywhere else they may occur. The resolution doesn’t reference any specific acts of antisemitism in the county but .points to the Oct. 22 protest on a...
Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash
A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Below 400 in LA County
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 400 again, decreasing by 42 people to 365, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 43 were being treated in intensive care, up one from the previous day. County officials have said that...
Man Killed in Vehicle Rollover in Desert Hot Springs
An investigation was continuing Monday into a rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs that left a 51-year-old man dead. At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash on Dillon and Long Canyon roads, according to Officer David Torres from the California Highway Patrol. Torres said a man driving a...
Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man
A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
Burglary Suspect Escapes Beverly Hills Home
Police set up a perimeter around a Beverly Hills home where a burglary occurred but failed to catch the suspect authorities said Monday was inside. According to a Beverly Hills Police Department dispatcher, the burglary was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Park Way, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, between Beverly and CaÃ±on drives and near the iconic Beverly Hills sign.
Man Fatally Shot Near Firestone Metro Rail Station
A man was fatally shot Monday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard and Metro Rail’s Firestone Station, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Temperatures To Nosedive, Snow Possible With Arrival Of Storm
Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring a chance of...
Los Angeles Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Bank in Arcadia
A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
Orange County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of coronavirus patients in Orange County hospitals has increased by 14 people to 117, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 17 were being treated in intensive care, down from 18 the previous day. The latest figures come two days after county health officials...
